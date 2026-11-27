DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The sponsorship reflected STARTRADER's commitment to supporting platforms that connect investors, institutions and the wider financial community across the region.

STARTRADER joined the MENA Investment Congress 2026, held on November 24 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, as a Silver Sponsor alongside investors, asset managers, family offices and financial leaders.

Making its Dubai debut, the eighth MENA Investment Congress brought together more than 500 senior participants from the regional and global investment community. As a Silver Sponsor, the company contributed to a programme spanning energy and geopolitics, asset allocation, private markets, real assets, artificial intelligence and the evolving role of family offices.

At its dedicated exhibition space, the team welcomed delegates and exchanged perspectives on global markets, investor priorities and the increasingly sophisticated needs of clients and financial businesses across the region.

For the company, supporting the Congress reflected a broader commitment to the financial communities it serves. Bringing investors, institutions and industry leaders together creates opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange and relationships that extend beyond a single event.

“Being close to the market means staying connected to the people shaping it. The MENA Investment Congress gave us the opportunity to listen, exchange perspectives and strengthen relationships with the community. That proximity matters as we continue building around the needs of clients and partners across the region.” - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

















STARTRADER's participation in the MENA Investment Congress 2026 forms part of its continued regional engagement, helping strengthen forums where market expertise, investment perspectives and long-term industry relationships can develop.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through platforms including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP and STAR Copy.

STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach and a commitment to transparency, reliability and long-term growth.

*STARTRADER Global Financial Consultation & Financial Analysis L.L.C is licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates under Category 5 License No. 20200000241. The Company is authorised to carry out the regulated activities of Financial Consultation, Introduction and Promotion in the UAE.

Contact

Global PR Manager

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

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