Singapore's new AI health app scans meals, decodes blood tests and tracks skin - free to start at nanobao.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Free meal scans offer an easy first step into a Singapore-built platform for personalised AI wellness guidance, nutrition tracking and health information.

● Try a free AI meal scan without logging in, with photo-based estimates of calories, protein, carbohydrates and fat.

● Personalised AI wellness guidance connects health questions with the profile, allergies, medications and goals users provide.

● Free to start on desktop and mobile browsers, with no app download required. Explore meal tracking, blood report explanations, skin tracking and wellness check-ins.

Singapore Ecommerce Centre Pte Ltd, the company behind Nano Singapore and Nano Skinz, today announced the launch of Nano Bao, an AI-powered wellness advisor that is free to start. Available through desktop and mobile browsers, Nano Bao lets visitors try a free meal scan without logging in, then create an account to bring their wellness questions, nutrition records, blood report explanations and skin tracking together.

Nano Bao connects conversations with the health profile users provide. Their allergies, medications and wellness goals give its responses context, while food records, blood report explanations, skin photos and daily check-ins bring different parts of their wellbeing into the same experience.

Key capabilities at launch

● AI meal scanning and nutrition tracking: Visitors can try a free meal scan without logging in. A photo provides estimates of calories, protein, carbohydrates and fat, offering a simple starting point for understanding a meal. Account holders can log meals and review their intake over time.

● Personalised wellness guidance: Nano Bao uses recorded health information and goals to contextualise responses, helping users explore wellness questions with explanations relevant to their circumstances.

● Conversational AI support: Users can ask naturally about food,nutrition, sleep and everyday habits, then continue with follow-up questions in AI Health Chat. The experience is available around the clock.

● Blood report explanations: Users can upload a photo or PDF for blood test report explanations in plain English. Nano Bao explains markers and factors that can affect them, with cited sources to help users prepare questions for a healthcare professional.

● Photo-based skin tracking: Users can follow visible skin changes with zone analysis and compare records over time. These observations support general wellbeing rather than clinical assessment or proof of treatment results.

● Daily wellness check-ins: Energy, mood, sleep and digestion logs build a personal timeline, with local air-quality context when relevant.

Bringing wellness information into one conversation

“People often know the wellness outcome they want, but need help making sense of the information and choices in front of them,” said Xuan Hao, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at Nano Singapore.“Nano Bao brings that guidance closer to everyday life. Whether someone has a question about their diet, nutritional products or blood test results, they can start a conversation and receive explanations informed by their own health profile. Our aim is to help people understand their wellness information and approach their next decision with greater confidence.”

A connected platform for everyday wellness

Nano Bao combines conversational AI and photo-based analysis with a shared health profile. The aim is to make information easier to understand and revisit, from what someone eats to how they feel, without having to piece together records across separate tools.

Personal context with user control

Recorded allergies, medications and profile information guide Nano Bao's answers. Remembering recent chats is optional, and users can view and clear the recent-chat information it remembers.

Nano Bao has also published a public AI information card outlining its capabilities, limitations and data practices, helping users understand the experience before sharing their information.

Nano Bao is intended for general wellbeing. AI answers and photo estimates can be inaccurate and do not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blood test results and health concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional.

Free to start and easy to access

Nano Bao is free to start at nanobao on desktop and mobile browsers. Visitors can try a meal scan without logging in or downloading an app. Users who want to keep their meals, wellness check-ins, skin records and health questions together can create an account.

About Singapore Ecommerce Centre Pte Ltd

Nano Singapore and Nano Skinz are run by Singapore Ecommerce Centre, founded in 2020, with products manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and sold across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and other regional markets. The company has picked up more than 20 industry awards and holds Company of Good 2-Star recognition. More detail on the brands is available at nanosingaporeshop.

Jeano Fredrick M. Buera

Singapore Ecommerce Centre

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Nano Singapore Launches Nano Bao, an AI Wellness Advisor That Is Free to Start News Provided By Singapore Ecommerce Centre November 27, 2026, 09:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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