MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said Indian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are not fully leveraging the benefits available under the country's free trade agreements (FTAs), with only 20-30 per cent of eligible exports availing tariff concessions compared with 60-70 per cent utilisation by partner countries exporting to India.

Addressing the SME Finance & Investment Summit here, Malhotra said India was leaving a significant opportunity untapped and urged MSMEs to look beyond domestic markets by taking advantage of the country's growing network of trade agreements.

He said businesses should familiarise themselves with FTAs relevant to their products and invest in quality, standards and certification to improve access to overseas markets.

The RBI Governor said India's expanding FTA ecosystem, including agreements with dedicated provisions for SMEs, offers access to new markets, lower-cost quality inputs and opportunities to integrate into global value chains.

He added that labour-intensive MSME sectors could play a key role in ensuring the gains from international trade are more widely distributed.

Highlighting the progress made in improving credit access, Malhotra said bank lending to MSMEs grew 27 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months ended September 2026, outpacing the 19.4 per cent growth in overall bank credit. Outstanding credit to the sector rose from Rs 17.97 trillion in September 2021 to Rs 42.89 trillion in September 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 19 per cent.

While noting that the MSME credit gap has narrowed considerably in recent years, he said greater attention is now required for first-time borrowers, micro enterprises, women-led businesses and units located in smaller towns and rural areas.

Malhotra also highlighted recent measures taken by the central bank to ease financing constraints for small businesses.

Earlier this year, the RBI increased the mandatory collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for loans sanctioned or renewed from April 1, 2026, marking the first revision since 2010.

Banks may further raise the limit to Rs 25 lakh for borrowers with strong financial credentials under their internal policies.