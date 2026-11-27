MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major crackdown on alleged prostitution activities operating under the guise of spa and massage centres, Delhi Police's Central District personnel conducted coordinated raids at four spa establishments in the capital, rescuing 29 women and arresting or apprehending 15 people, officials said on Friday.

Four cases were registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act), while two additional cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violations of police verification norms.

The raids were conducted by teams from Police Stations Nabi Karim, Paharganj, and Karol Bagh following specific intelligence inputs about alleged prostitution activities at the identified establishments. Decoy customers were deployed to verify the information before the police teams conducted searches at the premises.

Acting on a tip-off about a sex racket operating at A-One Spa and Saloon in the Ram Nagar area of Paharganj, a police team conducted a raid on November 26. A decoy customer was deployed to verify the information, following which the police rescued six women and arrested eight accused, including the spa owner, co-owner, manager, and other alleged associates.

FIR No. 552/2026 was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act at Nabi Karim police station. Another FIR, No. 553/2026, was registered against the premises' owner under Section 223A of the BNS.

In another operation, police raided Organic Spa at Main Bazar, Tooti Chowk, Paharganj, following information about alleged prostitution activities. During the operation, three women were rescued.

Police alleged that the spa manager, identified as Samprita Jha, 38, was facilitating prostitution by offering additional services to customers under the guise of spa treatments. The team recovered Rs 5,000 in cash, three unused contraceptive articles, a register, and a pen.

FIR No. 509/2026 was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act. The manager was apprehended and bound down. Police also found that the spa licence had been issued in the name of Ravita Raman Jha.

In Karol Bagh, police conducted separate raids at Maurya Spa and Heritage Spa following intelligence inputs about alleged illegal activities.

At Maurya Spa, located on the second floor near Punjab Sweets in the WEA area, a decoy customer paid Rs 1,500 in advance for an alleged additional service. During the raid, 10 women were rescued and six people, including two spa managers, Subhankar and Nidhi Soni, and four customers, were apprehended.

Police registered FIR No. 1250/2026 under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the ITP Act. The team also seized the decoy money, a customer entry register page, and three packets of contraceptive articles.

At Heritage Spa on Tank Road, another decoy customer paid Rs 1,000 in cash and Rs 1,000 through an online transaction to verify the alleged activities. Ten women were rescued, while the receptionist-cum-manager, identified as Suraj, 20, was apprehended.

FIR No. 1251/2026 was registered under the relevant provisions of the ITP Act. Police seized the decoy money, a customer receipt register, a copy of the MCD licence and used and unused contraceptive articles.

In a separate action, Patel Nagar police registered two FIRs against the managers of The Palace Spa and The Galaxy Spa in East Patel Nagar for failing to ensure mandatory police verification of their employees.

The cases, registered as FIR Nos. 364/2026 and 365/2026, were filed under Section 223(a) of the BNS.

Police said investigation into all four ITP Act cases was underway. The teams are examining the seized evidence, verifying the roles of the accused and probing the possible involvement of other persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Rohit Rajbir Singh said the coordinated operation was part of the district police's efforts to curb illegal activities, protect women and strengthen preventive policing through regular patrolling and verification drives.