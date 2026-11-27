Balochistan [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI) Jailed Baloch rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch has accused Pakistani state institutions of systematic human rights violations in Balochistan, alleging that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and forced displacement have deprived the Baloch people of their fundamental rights and freedom to live on their ancestral land.

In a post shared on X, following her selection for the 2026 Edelstam Prize, Mahrang stated that speaking the truth, exercising freedom and preserving one's identity had increasingly become criminalised across the province. She alleged that state institutions, instead of safeguarding human rights, had turned into instruments of oppression, subjugation and coercion. Raising concerns over the country's judicial system, she questioned the impartiality of courts and the rule of law, claiming that people were being sentenced through what she described as "faceless trials", while state-appointed lawyers and judges continued to enjoy privileges at the expense of justice.

Describing the Edelstam Prize as more than a personal honour, Mahrang said the international recognition represented the voices of Balochistan that were repeatedly being silenced. She thanked the organisers and jury for recognising the movement and drawing global attention to the region's human rights situation. She dedicated the honour to families associated with the peaceful Baloch political movement, including activists, mothers and sisters who have continued demanding justice despite arrests, persecution and state pressure. She also remembered families who had lost loved ones or been forcibly displaced but remained committed to seeking equality and accountability. She urged international civil society, human rights organisations, intellectuals, and citizens to put human rights above political and state interests, stressing that fundamental rights are inherent to every individual, not concessions granted by governments. Calling for greater international scrutiny of Balochistan, she urged the global community to challenge official narratives, bring alleged human rights violations to light and amplify the voices of affected families. (ANI)