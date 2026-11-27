New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The biggest challenge confronting first-time participants in India's capital markets is knowing where to begin, a hurdle that often leads to dormant demat accounts, according to Sandeep Bhardwaj, MD and CEO of Paytm Money Ltd. and Co-Chairman of the National Council on Capital Market at ASSOCHAM. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ASSOCHAM Capital Market Conference, Bhardwaj noted that newcomers frequently struggle to identify suitable entry points across stocks and mutual funds, causing them to gradually disengage from investing altogether.

"For an investor, the biggest challenge they face today is that when they enter the capital market, they don't understand what to do first. Which mutual fund should I buy first, which stock should I buy first, or whether what I am buying is right for me or not," Bhardwaj told ANI. He added that this lack of clarity explains why a high number of opened demat accounts remain unused over time. To counter this trend, industry efforts focus on helping retail participants make informed decisions so they can build their mutual fund and stock portfolios to meet long-term objectives.

Beyond retail onboarding, Bhardwaj outlined broader efforts by market participants to widen participation across equity, bond, and debt segments. He pointed out that the industry aims to calibrate the financial ecosystem to support everyone from first-time retail investors to companies raising capital and global funds looking to invest in India. "So, with all industry participants coming together today, our objective is to represent our voice, take the voice of so many investors here to the Ministry, and make things as easy as possible for people. That is what we are trying to do here," he stated.

Bhardwaj highlighted ongoing representations made by ASSOCHAM to the government. He noted that past regulatory measures, including those concerning derivatives, have consistently worked in favor of investor protection. Addressing queries regarding Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) norms and Paytm, Bhardwaj clarified that strict regulatory compliance remains standard practice. "Look, regarding Paytm, for MDR, whatever the regulation is, we are bound to follow it. We have no differing opinion on that. We believe that whatever it is, it is good for the customers, good for the industry—whatever rules and regulations come. I am not an authorized person to speak on behalf of Paytm. Right now, it has been delayed, but whenever it comes, I am sure we will comply with it," he said. He further noted that Paytm Money has operated in the mutual fund and stock investing space since 2017, focusing on wealth management services and expanding access for retail investors. (ANI)