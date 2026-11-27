Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative from Vadodara and recovered an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47 and 23 live cartridges from his possession. Addressing the media, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said the agency had received intelligence that an individual affiliated with JeM was planning to enter Gujarat with an automatic assault rifle and target a security establishment.

"ATS received information that an individual from another state, affiliated with JeM, was planning to enter Gujarat within the coming days, armed with an automatic assault rifle, with the intent of attacking a security establishment. To act on this intelligence, a team was formed," Joshi said.

“It was discovered that a suspicious individual, identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin, a native of Assam, had arrived in Vadodara after switching off his regular phone and was staying at a hotel. Monitoring this number revealed that he was travelling back toward Vadodara from Dahod. Consequently, roadblocks were set up at various locations,” he added.

"Upon searching him in the presence of official witnesses, several items were recovered from his bag, including: an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47; two empty magazines; 23 live cartridges; a flag of JeM; mobile phones; SIM cards; and some cash," he further said.

The ATS DIG further identified the suspected handler as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah, who is affiliated with JeM. He alleged that the handler had provided the accused with Rs 50,000 to facilitate the operation, including the purchase of a new mobile phone, travel and hotel accommodation.

"His handler, identified as Mufti Rafiq (alias Ibn Abdullah), is affiliated with JeM. To facilitate this operation, which involved purchasing a new phone, travelling, staying in a hotel, and subsequently making an exit, the handler provided him with 50,000 rupees," Joshi said.

According to the DIG, the accused allegedly intended to carry out the attack and subsequently travel to Pakistan to join JeM. "The accused intended to carry out this terrorist act and then migrate to Pakistan to join the ranks of JeM, with the ultimate goal of attaining 'martyrdom'. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the individual under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and proceedings are underway to produce him before the relevant court," he added.