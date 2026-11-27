New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Ashutosh Ranka on Friday warned political parties against changing their positions on the proposed delimitation exercise ahead of the special session of Parliament, alleging that the Centre was attempting to manipulate electoral boundaries under the pretext of women's reservation. In a post on X, Ranka said the country would closely watch the proceedings of Parliament beginning November 30, alleging that the proposed exercise could disproportionately increase parliamentary representation in states that had lagged in population control. He maintained that women's reservation was an issue that deserved support across political parties but alleged that the government was using the legislation as a pretext to push the delimitation bill. "The nation will be closely watching the Parliament proceedings on this Nov 30th. Under the garb of the women's reservation bill, which everyone should support, the govt wants to manipulate electoral boundaries, disproportionately increase seats in states which have lagged in population control," he wrote.

Ranka further said that while the BJP had made its position clear on both issues, the focus should be on parties and politicians who might change their stance during the upcoming parliamentary proceedings. "While the BJP has had its stand clear on both the issues, what the country should watch out for are those parties and politicians who will be switching sides, for either they would have been paid off, or have lost spine completely. Betrayal of people's mandate won't be forgiven this time," Ranka added. His remarks come amid an intensifying political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and the implementation of women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)