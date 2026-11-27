New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the fourth edition of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, after accepting an invitation from the event's organising committee. According to a press release, a delegation of the WHC 2026 Organising Committee called on Shah at his office in New Delhi on Thursday and extended an invitation to attend the global gathering. Shah graciously accepted the invitation and confirmed his participation, it added.

The three-day event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Organisers expect more than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries to participate in the congress, bringing together Hindu leaders, thinkers, professionals and representatives from diverse fields and institutions. According to the press release, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address the inaugural session of the congress. The event will feature more than 45 sessions and over 150 speakers, with discussions covering the economy, politics, education, youth, Hindu organisations, women and media.

Commenting on Shah's confirmation, Mahesh Bhagchandka, Vice Chairman of the WHC 2026 Organising Committee, said his presence would encourage the collective efforts of the global Hindu community. "The presence of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji at the World Hindu Congress 2026 will lend great encouragement to the shared commitment and collective resolve of the global Hindu community, as we come together to chart the way forward for Hindu society and its contribution to the world," Bhagchandka said, according to the release.

The theme of the 2026 congress is "Samanam Vratam Saha Chittam – Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve". The programme will also include four special plenary sessions titled Dharma, Samaj, Vishwakarma and Bhasha, focusing on spiritual traditions, social cohesion, skills and entrepreneurship, and linguistic heritage, respectively.

In another announcement, Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the World Hindu Congress, said the inaugural World Hindu Expo would be launched as part of the 2026 event. The expo aims to promote trade and commerce and foster economic growth, the press release stated. The organisers have also announced the participation of several prominent personalities from government, industry, technology, media and culture. These include Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Other names listed in the release include National Stock Exchange of India Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister member Sanjeev Sanyal, and ReNew Founder, Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha.

The World Hindu Congress is held once every four years. Previous editions were organised in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023, according to the organisers. The press release described the congress as a global platform for Hindu leaders, thinkers, activists and organisations to connect, deliberate, collaborate and explore pathways for the future of Hindu society and its contribution to the world. (ANI)