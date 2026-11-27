Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): Following the end of day one of the second Test at Christchurch, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell expressed pride after registering his 50th Test appearance for the Kiwis and reflected on his journey as a primarily red-ball cricketer for the Kiwis so far. Playing his 50th Test for the Kiwis, Blundell made an unbeaten 53*, putting on an unbeaten stand of 62 runs with Glenn Phillips to steer NZ to 246/5 at the end of day one after they were in a tricky spot at 184/5.

Speaking on playing 50 Tests for Kiwis, Blundell said that while he was always sure that he would represent his country, playing 50 Tests is something he feels really proud of. "I always believed I would play for New Zealand, maybe a game, but to be able to play 50 was something that I am very proud of. I am not a numbers guy whatsoever. I do not look into that, but being able to represent New Zealand 50 times in Test cricket is pretty special to me, and you know I love this team and the people in it, and it is just to be able to play 50 and share the journey with so many is pretty special, and you know, as I said, I am very proud of that," he said.

In 50 Tests for NZ, he has made 2,555 runs at an average of 34.52, with six centuries and 13 fifties in 82 innings, with a best score of 186. This year, Blundell has scored 382 runs in six Tests and 10 innings at an average of 42.44, with a century and two fifties, with a best score of 186. However, he had a lean patch in his previous 16 Tests from 2024-25, scoring just 501 runs at an average of 21.78, with just a century and fifty in 25 innings.

Blundell kept grinding out for Wellington in domestic cricket in 2025-26 season, scoring 390 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 48.75, with three fifties in Plunket Shield, the country's top red-ball competition. In 11 Ford Trophy fixtures, the country's premier 50-over tournament, he made 373 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.44, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the T20 Super Smash tournament, he made 364 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 154.89, with three fifties in nine innings, including a best score of 73. Domestic cricket was the only way of grind for the batter, as he had last played an ODI match for NZ in December 2023 and a T20I at Lahore against Pakistan in April 2024. His modest white-ball numbers, with 266 runs in 12 ODIs including two fifties and 91 runs in nine T20Is, have left him out of limited-overs cricket contention for long.

Speaking about his domestic grind and how much of a challenge it is to be playing just Test cricket for the Kiwis for the past couple of years, Blundell said, "I think I sort of look back to last season and sort of like domestic cricket. I had probably one of my best seasons throughout the formats in domestic cricket. You know, at times I do find it hard just being a one-format cricketer. You go through periods where you might not play Test cricket for three or four months, and then all of a sudden you are playing Test cricket against India." "So it can be quite challenging at times, but I feel my game is in a really good spot. It just needs a bit of game time, and that was nice today to be able to spend, time out there and get a bit of the rhythm back," he added.

Blundell was appreciative of the team's performance, saying that they did well from being halfway down for sub-200 runs and pointed out that even the old ball was doing some tricks. "I thought we did well to come back from where we were, and you know the conditions are not easy out there. It is a wicket that I felt personally you are never in. The ball was still doing quite a bit towards the end, even with the old ball so I think we will take that today, and again we sort of lost the toss and got put in, and you know, we got a hell of a start from the openers, and I thought it was a pretty good day overall," he said.

Blundell said that on day two, he and Glenn have a task in hand: to get NZ to at least the 300-run mark. "Tomorrow me and Glenn have got a big job you know if we can carry on that partnership and get us you know above 300 and 300 plus would be ideal but going to the Indian bowlers they I think they bowled pretty well all day. It is pretty tough out there facing all of them with that nipping ball, but I thought all of them bowled really well," he signed off.