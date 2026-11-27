New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the government would bring forward "very significant business" during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, while urging all Members of Parliament to participate constructively in the proceedings amid speculation over the proposed Delimitation Bill. Responding to speculation about the Delimitation Bill, Rijiju said, "I will provide details later regarding the specific bills to be introduced during the session. For now, I can inform you that we are bringing forward very significant business, and all Members of Parliament should participate constructively. The world is watching--India is the largest democracy--and it is our duty to conduct these parliamentary sessions with a sense of responsibility."

Responding to Opposition leaders' remarks questioning the need for the Special Session, Rijiju said Parliament convenes for different sessions throughout the year and special sessions are called whenever necessary. He appealed to political leaders to avoid making comments that could affect the functioning of the House. "I have already appealed against making such comments. Parliament convenes for various sessions--the Monsoon, Winter, and Budget sessions--and special sessions are also called when necessary. Members are free to express their views openly within Parliament, but it is everyone's collective responsibility to ensure that the House functions effectively," he said.

Rijiju's remarks come amid speculation that the proposed Delimitation Bill could be taken up during the upcoming sittings. The government has not yet specified the Bills that will be introduced during the session. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Rijiju had earlier said that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.

The proposed Delimitation Bill has drawn criticism from several Opposition parties, with leaders raising concerns over linking the exercise with the implementation of women's reservation. Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday kept cards close on delimitation, saying, "The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything." Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar reiterated his party's opposition to the Bill in its existing form, saying that linking women's reservation with delimitation was unacceptable. (ANI)