Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday questioned the possibility of the DMK supporting the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying the party would have to explain its "complete U-turn" after previously opposing the legislation, while reiterating his concerns that the exercise could disadvantage southern states and favour the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said the DMK would need to clarify the reasons and circumstances behind any change in its position on the proposed legislation. "It's really for them (DMK) to explain what the things and circumstances are for them to have a complete U-turn in opposing the delimitation bill and now supporting the delimitation bill," he said.

Calling the proposed exercise a "misnomer" in the name of fair delimitation, the Congress MP argued that maintaining the proportion of seats among states would not address the impact of an increase in absolute numbers. "This 'fair delimitation' is actually a misnomer. Even though the proportion is maintained, absolute numbers matter, and in absolute numbers, the South will be disadvantaged," Chidambaram said. He further alleged that the exercise could lead to "gerrymandering" and skew the electoral map in favour of the BJP, particularly in northern India and certain other states. "It might not have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu, but it will have an impact all over India, which will have an impact on the outcome of the elections," Chidambaram added.

Chidambaram also opposed the proposal to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, arguing that the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed unanimously and was being used by the government to push delimitation. "The Women's Reservation Bill has already been brought about and has been unanimously passed. But they are using the Women's Reservation Bill as a ploy to bring about this delimitation. I am firmly against a larger Parliament. A Parliament with 850 members will be an ineffective Parliament... even though you are maintaining the same proportion and increasing every state's share by 50%, what will happen is, in absolute numbers, the difference between Tamil Nadu and a northern state will get wider. In a parliamentary democracy, an absolute majority also matters. It is not just the proportion, because most bills are passed by a simple majority," he said.

He further alleged that redrawing constituencies under the present government and Election Commission could result in gerrymandering and constituencies being drawn in favour of the BJP. "If they're going to do a larger Parliament, they'll have to start redrawing the constituencies. There has to be a delimitation, which will also entail redrawing the constituencies. What will happen is that, under this government and under this Election Commission, they will start gerrymandering constituencies and start drawing up constituencies which are absolutely favourable to the BJP's agenda of Hindi and Hindutva. It might not affect Tamil Nadu in a big way. This will alienate the South and also will skew the playing field in favour of the BJP. What we want is that Parliament must be frozen at 543... maintain the same ratio for states, and give 181 seats, which is one-third of the seats, to women within this 543," Chidambaram said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion. Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she could not comment on the proposed Bill until she had seen its draft and the agenda of the special session. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has reiterated its opposition to the Delimitation Bill in its existing form. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said linking women's reservation with delimitation was unacceptable, while maintaining that his party supported the implementation of women's reservation. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the Delimitation Bill, provided it ensures regional balance, according to party sources.

Congress has asked all its MPs to be present in New Delhi by 10 am on November 29, while the NCP-SCP has issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.