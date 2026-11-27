The Sweden–Sri Lanka Business Council marked its 20th anniversary on 19 November with a discussion on business cooperation at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Stockholm. The two organisations co-hosted the event for council members, Swedish business representatives and industry professionals.

Council member Nimalan Balasingam opened the event with a review of its trade and investment work. Chairman Daniel Nordlund moderated a panel that included Sri Lankan Ambassador Kapila Fonseka, Maja Sahlin of SoftOne Group, Anna Hessle of SWECO International and Lena Ström of SEBSA – Europe.

The panel discussed Sri Lanka's economic recovery and where skills, innovation and overseas partnerships could help companies expand. Seevali Wijewantha, the embassy's minister for commerce, presented Sri Lanka Expo 2027 and encouraged companies to use the exhibition to meet Sri Lankan businesses directly.

The embassy said it would continue working with the council to develop contacts between companies in both countries. Sri Lanka Expo 2027 is scheduled for 14 to 17 January in Colombo, with registration routes for buyers, investors, exhibitors and visitors.