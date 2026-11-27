Sri Lankan road, planning and conservation officials met in Colombo on 17 November to examine how highways can be designed to preserve routes used by wildlife. The roundtable, hosted by the Geoffrey Bawa Moonamal Award steering committee with the Indian High Commission, considered measures including underpasses, overpasses and elevated road sections.

Indian environment ministry official Ramesh Kumar Pandey presented examples from projects including the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway and the Pench corridor. The examples illustrated how measures to protect wildlife can be incorporated into a new route or added when an existing road is upgraded.

Participants included representatives from Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority, Department of Forest Conservation and Urban Development Authority. The discussion addressed how those responsible for roads, land and environmental oversight could coordinate earlier, when route and design decisions are still open. Officials also discussed upfront costs and the need for baseline information on habitats and animal movement before projects are designed.

The current Moonamal Award cycle includes a category for policy solutions. The award website provides information on applications for designers and other professionals working on projects that account for ecological impacts.