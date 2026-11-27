Sri Lanka and Thailand signed a visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports during a three-day official visit by Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. He signed the agreement with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in the presence of President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approved the proposal to sign the agreement in October. The two governments intend it to make travel easier and support tourism and business links. go

During the visit, talks at the Presidential Secretariat covered trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, vocational training and connectivity. Disanayaka invited Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to visit Sri Lanka in 2027. In separate talks, Herath and Phuangketkeow explored cooperation in food processing, gems and jewellery, and hospitality. They also discussed possible employment opportunities for Sri Lankans in Thailand.

Phuangketkeow met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, who asked him to facilitate the participation of a Thai business delegation at Sri Lanka Expo 2027. He also attended the Royal Katina ceremony at Asgiriya Maha Viharaya as the Thai king's representative.

Travellers planning a trip should check official entry requirements for their passport and travel dates before departure.