MENAFN - Market Press Release) SecurePledge Addresses Shadow AI Security Risks With Enterprise AI Usage Protection November 25, 2026 11:03 pm - SecurePledge helps organizations address shadow AI security risks through AI usage protection capabilities for supported browser-based workflows, including controls to identify unauthorized AI usage, andnprotect sensitive prompts.

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence has introduced a new challenge for enterprise cybersecurity teams: shadow AI. Employees increasingly use AI applications independently of organizational approval, potentially exposing sensitive business information to unmanaged platforms.

SecurePledge, developed by StrategyWiz Consulting, is addressing this challenge with capabilities designed to help organizations strengthen control over AI usage and protect sensitive information across supported browser-based workflows.

Shadow AI refers to the use of AI tools within an organization without formal IT approval, governance, or security oversight. While employees may adopt these tools to improve productivity, unmanaged AI usage can create risks related to data privacy, information security, and regulatory obligations.

SecurePledge's Protector capability is designed to support security controls within supported browser-based AI workflows. Capabilities may include detection of unauthorized AI tools and browser activity in supported environments, identifying prompts containing sensitive information, warning or blocking risky interactions based on configured policies, and guiding users toward approved AI platforms.

Vikas Agrawal, Founder of StrategyWiz Consulting, commented:“Shadow AI is not simply a technology challenge. It reflects the growing need for organizations to establish clear and practical security controls around how employees use artificial intelligence. SecurePledge is designed to help businesses manage these risks while encouraging responsible and secure AI adoption.”

Organizations are increasingly recognizing that restricting AI access alone may not be sustainable. SecurePledge is designed to support a balanced approach by enabling security controls in supported AI workflows and helping enterprises manage AI risk while maintaining employee productivity.

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About SecurePledge

SecurePledge is AI data security software developed by StrategyWiz Consulting that helps organizations protect sensitive information across AI interactions and digital workflows. Its capabilities include AI usage protection, sensitive data redaction, and governance controls designed to support secure and responsible AI adoption and reduce risks associated with unmanaged AI usage.

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