MENAFN - Market Press Release) Salonist Introduces 40% Discount on Annual Plans for Salon and Spa Businesses November 25, 2026 11:19 pm - Salonist announces a special annual subscription offer to help beauty and wellness businesses access digital management tools at a reduced cost.

Salonist has introduced a 40% discount on annual subscription plans for salon and spa businesses, offering beauty and wellness professionals an opportunity to access business management software at a reduced subscription cost. The promotional offer is designed to support businesses seeking digital tools to organise appointments, manage customer relationships and streamline everyday operations.

Salonist provides an integrated salon and spa management platform that brings together essential business functions in one place. Its software includes online appointment booking, appointment scheduling, point-of-sale (POS) management, customer relationship management (CRM), staff scheduling, inventory tracking, payment management and business reporting.

For salon and spa owners, coordinating appointments, customer records, payments and staff schedules can involve multiple administrative tasks. Managing these activities through a centralised platform can help reduce manual coordination and provide a more organised approach to daily business operations.

The 40% annual plan discount gives eligible businesses an opportunity to explore Salonist's software solutions while reducing their subscription expenses. Businesses can use the platform to manage bookings, maintain customer information, monitor inventory, coordinate employees and review business performance through reporting tools. Feature availability may vary depending on the selected subscription plan.

Salonist supports a range of businesses across the beauty and wellness sector, including hair salons, beauty salons, spas, nail salons, massage centres, barbershops and other personal-care service providers. Its cloud-based platform is designed to help businesses manage their operations through accessible digital tools.

Through this promotional offer, Salonist aims to make its business management solutions more accessible to salon and spa operators looking to improve how they organise and manage their services.

Businesses interested in the annual subscription offer can visit the official Salonist website to explore available plans, review software features and learn more about the applicable promotional terms.

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