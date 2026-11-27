MENAFN - Market Press Release) Chaitanya Mishra Joins Arna Softech As Chief Revenue Officer November 26, 2026 12:29 am - Arna Softech has named Chaitanya Mishra as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 21 years in enterprise technology and IT services, he will support the company's worldwide revenue strategy and market expansion.

Indore, India - 3 November 2026 - Arna Softech, a software engineering company working with organizations across international markets, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Chaitanya Mishra as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Chaitanya will be responsible for shaping and executing the company's global revenue strategy. His role will focus on expanding Arna Softech's presence in priority international markets, developing relationships with enterprise decision-makers, identifying new commercial opportunities, and broadening the company's customer base.

His appointment comes as Arna Softech continues to build on its work across software engineering, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. By working closely with the company's leadership and delivery teams, Chaitanya will help ensure that commercial strategy remains closely connected to the engineering capabilities that support clients' business priorities.

Chaitanya brings more than 21 years of professional experience in enterprise technology, software engineering, and IT services. Before joining Arna Softech, he held senior business and sales leadership positions at Diaspark and RWS Group. His most recent role was Vice President of Sales at Diaspark, where he contributed to commercial growth, client development, and business strategy.

His career includes work across the United States, EMEA, and APAC. This international exposure has given him experience with enterprise customers, varied market conditions, and business environments across multiple geographies. Over the years, he has led revenue and business-development programs, established relationships with high-value clients, opened new markets, and managed strategic engagements across industries including Healthcare, EdTech, FinTech, Retail, Media and Publishing, Aviation, and Energy.

Chaitanya is known for taking a business-first approach to technology. His experience includes helping organizations translate complex operational and strategic challenges into practical technology opportunities. He also brings a strong record of building long-term partnerships with enterprise customers, an approach that aligns with Arna Softech's focus on delivering solutions that address real business needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Nitin Saklecha, Founder and CEO of Arna Softech, said: "As we grow, it is important that we continue to strengthen the organization without losing sight of the relationships, people and capabilities that have brought us here. Chaitanya's appointment is part of that progression. I'm pleased to have him join our leadership team and look forward to building on the work our teams have already put in."

The appointment underlines Arna Softech's focus on building an organization that can support clients through changing technology and business requirements. The company partners with businesses to develop enterprise applications and digital products, while also delivering AI-enabled systems, data platforms, and cloud solutions. Its work is centered on helping organizations address operational challenges through considered technical decisions, engineering quality, and accountability throughout each engagement.

With Chaitanya's appointment, Arna Softech intends to further strengthen its commercial direction as it pursues growth in global markets. The company will continue to focus on developing enterprise relationships, expanding its technology capabilities, and supporting clients with solutions designed around their most important business priorities.

About Arna Softech

Arna Softech is a software engineering company that helps businesses build technology around their most important operational and strategic priorities. Its services include enterprise application development, digital product engineering, AI-powered systems, data platforms, and cloud solutions. The company emphasizes engineering excellence, thoughtful technology choices, and accountability across the delivery process.