MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Nigeria's naira faces renewed depreciation pressure ahead of the 2027 general elections, with financial analysts at Cede identifying seasonal dollar demand, capital movements and uncertainty over economic policy as threats to exchange rate stability.

The warning comes as the Nigerian currency weakened to 1,455 naira against the US dollar in the parallel market on Wednesday, while external reserves declined to $54.25 billion on Tuesday, reflecting mounting pressures on the foreign exchange market despite monetary authorities' efforts to maintain stability.

Cede's assessment points to historical patterns of exchange rate volatility during election cycles, when increased political expenditure, precautionary foreign currency purchases and uncertainty surrounding future economic policies can influence investment decisions and demand for dollars.

The naira closed at 1,397 against the dollar in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Wednesday, compared with 1,396.50 on Tuesday. The parallel market rate has deteriorated from approximately 1,375 a month earlier, underlining the challenges facing monetary authorities as demand increases ahead of December.

The Central Bank of Nigeria retained its benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent on Tuesday, acknowledging that increased expenditure associated with year-end festivities and election-related activities could stimulate aggregate demand and generate additional inflationary pressures.

Central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso offered a comparatively reassuring assessment, describing the exchange rate fluctuations as largely seasonal. He identified portfolio adjustments by foreign investors, increased hedging by domestic businesses and election-related expenditure as contributing factors.

Cardoso expressed confidence that currency volatility would moderate during 2027, citing Nigeria's current account surplus and strengthening remittance inflows. He disclosed that diaspora remittances exceeded $900 million in the preceding month, providing an important source of foreign currency.

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The differing assessments highlight uncertainty surrounding the durability of Nigeria's exchange rate stabilisation. Although improved foreign currency availability has supported the naira during much of 2026, heightened demand and changes in international investor sentiment have exposed continuing vulnerabilities.

Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, identified political spending, potential capital flight and uncertainty over the continuation of economic reforms as factors that could contribute to currency depreciation.

Yusuf cautioned that suggestions by some politicians about reversing reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu could undermine investor confidence and encourage capital withdrawals. He also identified the possibility of election-related foreign exchange transactions occurring outside formal banking channels.

Currency dealers in Abuja have identified growing demand from customers purchasing dollars for political activities, although the overall contribution of election expenditure to foreign exchange demand has not been independently quantified.

Seasonal requirements are adding to these pressures. Businesses typically increase overseas procurement ahead of Christmas, while households require foreign currency for international travel, education payments and other expenses. Difficulties obtaining dollars through commercial banks can redirect some of that demand towards informal currency dealers.

Investment research firm Cordros recorded a deterioration in the official exchange rate from 1,329.16 naira per dollar at the end of September to 1,346.26 at the end of October and 1,389.73 on November 20.

The International Monetary Fund's 2026 assessment of Nigeria highlighted vulnerabilities associated with short-term foreign investment flows, limited depth in the foreign exchange market and the transmission of currency depreciation into domestic consumer prices.

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The fund identified temporary foreign exchange intervention as a potential instrument for addressing abrupt changes in market confidence, within an appropriate broader monetary policy framework.

Nigeria's monetary authorities are balancing exchange rate risks against declining inflation. Annual headline inflation eased to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September, extending a five-month disinflationary trend.

Food inflation declined to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent, while core inflation dropped to 10.78 per cent from 12.95 per cent. The monetary policy committee nevertheless identified higher international energy prices and prospective domestic spending increases as continuing risks.

The committee welcomed an agreement between the central bank and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited intended to improve foreign exchange inflows and facilitate energy project financing. Effective implementation, members said, could strengthen currency market liquidity and support reserve accumulation.

Monetary authorities also maintained existing cash reserve requirements, including the 45 per cent ratio applicable to deposit money banks and the 16 per cent requirement for merchant banks.

The central bank's policy committee assessed Nigeria's gross external reserves at $54.02 billion on November 17, equivalent to approximately 10.26 months of imports of goods and services. Its next scheduled monetary policy meeting will take place on February 22 and 23, 2027.