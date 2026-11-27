MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> From overseas touchpoints to market channels: Zhejiangs cultural and tourism sector is deeply engaging in cooperation in inbound tourism in Southeast Asia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Recently, the Zhejiang Cultural and Tourism Southeast Asia Promotion Center was officially inaugurated at the Ali Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. From November 9 to 12, the Zhejiang Cultural and Tourism Promotion Delegation traveled to Malaysia and Singapore, visiting eight travel agencies and organizations representing the overseas Chinese community. The delegation held a Zhejiang cultural and tourism promotion event and an industry tea gathering, showcasing Zhejiangs landscapes, cultural heritage, intangible cultural heritage, and themed tour routes. It also engaged in discussions with local organizations on product development, channel distribution, and digital services.

Southeast Asia is one of Zhejiangs important source markets for inbound tourists. The establishment of the Promotion Center signifies that Zhejiangs cultural and tourism efforts in the region are evolving from periodic visits to ongoing, regular engagement. The center will continue to monitor the needs of travel agencies and market feedback, providing support for the promotion of resources, the co-development of travel itineraries, and cooperation in distribution channels.

The center was established by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. A consortium comprising Zhejiang China Travel Service Group Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Feizhu Smart Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. will undertake its operation and management. Relying on the Kuala Lumpur Ali Center, the consortium will regularly maintain the local network of travel agencies, facilitate exchanges among industry peers and product negotiations, and promote the transformation of Zhejiangs resources into marketable and accessible inbound tourism products.

To make travel in Zhejiang more convenient for international visitors, the team also promoted the countrys first provincial-level smart service platform for inbound tourism:“Hi Travel” (Zhejiang Travel). Designed for inbound tourists, the platform integrates travel itinerary planning, Q&A services, customs clearance, accommodation, payment, and other tourism services available in Zhejiang, helping visitors navigate each stage of their journey-from entry to sightseeing-more smoothly. Currently, the platform offers responses in nine languages and can generate a personalized itinerary within five seconds. The Easy Go service code for inbound tourism covers scenarios such as customs clearance, park entry, hotel check-in, payments, and tax refunds. The online completion of the inbound registration form has increased customs clearance efficiency by more than 60%.

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It is worth noting that the Zhejiang Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event and Industry Tea Gathering, held on November 10, was warmly received by the travel agents in attendance. The event was centered on the theme“A Cup of Longjing Tea: Understanding Zhejiang and the Poetic Beauty of Its Landscapes.” It promoted Zhejiangs tea culture, including Longjing tea, white tea, and black tea, and showcased themed itineraries such as“Spring: Tea Harmonizes the World,”“Visual: Hidden Hangzhou,” and“Tactile: Zhejiangs Artisan Craftsmanship.” Specific experiential offerings-including tea tourism in Hangzhou and Anji, Zen tea experiences in Jingshan, Longjing tea roasting, Hangzhou silk fans, and Dongyang wood carvings-enabled travel agents to gain an intuitive understanding of the customizable and actionable elements of Zhejiangs tourism products. They also exchanged ideas on itinerary bundling, product development, and the mutual referral of visitors.

During the presentation, Zhang Yan, head of the Zhejiang Culture and Tourism Southeast Asia Promotion Center, outlined the centers strategic focus and Zhejiangs product offerings in areas such as tea culture, educational travel programs, customized services, and MICE events. Zhang Nan, president of the Malaysian Zhejiang Overseas Chinese Association, noted that local tourists expectations regarding consumption and experiential offerings are rising: the traditional form of sightseeing, focused on checking off tourist attractions, can no longer meet their desire for in-depth experiences and cultural depth. The team will therefore highlight Zhejiangs distinctive resources-such as its tea culture and intangible cultural heritage experiences-and develop itineraries better suited to the local market.

Targeting families and mature customer segments aged 45 and above, the Zhejiang Cultural Tourism team presented Parlo Tours with in-depth tours, high-quality tours, and customized products. The team also intends to invite the relevant personnel from Parlo Tours to Zhejiang to conduct on-site inspections of the resources and reception facilities.

To facilitate the integration of Zhejiangs tour routes into the local distribution network, the team coordinated with Golden Journey, which connects local travel agencies, agents, and other B2B channels, on matters relating to wholesale product distribution, on-the-ground implementation, guest reception and service delivery, content materials, and digital booking interfaces. The person in charge of the company stated that traditional shopping tours are no longer the mainstream in the market: tourists now prefer routes with distinct features and more immersive experiences.

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The team also promoted Zhejiangs resources to Xinyi, Apple, and Shenzhou International Tourism (Malaysia) Co., Ltd., and collected product demand information from various channels. The person in charge at Xinyi also serves as the general president of the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Workers Union. The two parties held preliminary discussions regarding organizing union members to visit Zhejiang in March 2027; they also exchanged views with Shenzhou International Tourism (Malaysia) Co., Ltd. on product promotion and the sharing of market information.

In Singapore, the team engaged with travel companies such as Singapore Meicheng Tourism and Singapore Xinhe Tourism, which possess capabilities in promoting Chinas tourism products, organizing travel itineraries, and sourcing tourists. The team sought to understand their reception and product organization capabilities. Singapore Meicheng Tourism has a robust outbound operations team, contracted tour guides, and reception service resources. Its representative stated:“Travel agencies need to proactively adapt to changes in tourists consumption habits, leverage online OTA platforms and artificial intelligence tools, and enhance product promotion, customer service, and operational efficiency.” The two parties held preliminary discussions on promoting Zhejiangs tourism resources, product development, and online channels.

As a local enterprise in Zhejiang and a travel service platform within the Alibaba ecosystem, Fliggy provides online promotional and transactional support for the overseas promotion of Zhejiangs cultural and tourism sector. The team discussed brand exposure, splash-screen advertisements, and itinerary content marketing with Parlo Tours, and introduced to Shenzhou International Tourism (Malaysia) Co., Ltd. the collaborative mechanism between Zhejiang China Travel Service Group and Fliggy regarding overseas promotion and resource integration.

In the next phase, the Promotion Center will focus on promoting no fewer than 12 itineraries under the themes“Three Generations of Zhejiang,”“Four Seasons of Zhejiang,” and“Zhejiang Through the Five Senses.” It will collaborate with“Hi Tour,” Fliggy, and local travel operators to refine the products based on market feedback.

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