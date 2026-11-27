MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – Transamerica Life Bermuda, a global leader in high-net-worth (HNW) life protection insurance, today announced the expansion of its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The expansion builds on Transamerica Life Bermuda's opening of a Representative Office in DIFC in 2025. Its newly established Category 4 licensed subsidiary enables the company to broaden its operations from the DIFC and marks the next stage of its international development. It allows Transamerica Life Bermuda to offer its partners stronger local support to help meet the cross-border succession and estate planning needs of HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, commented:“We welcome Transamerica Life Bermuda's expanded presence in DIFC, bringing specialist life insurance capabilities to support the increasingly sophisticated succession and estate planning needs of internationally connected families. As private wealth in the region grows, insurance is playing an increasingly important role in how families protect, structure and transfer wealth across generations and jurisdictions. With more than 600 wealth and asset management firms and 165 insurance and reinsurance entities, DIFC brings these complementary capabilities together within one of the region's most comprehensive financial ecosystems.”

Kristine Ung, Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica Life Bermuda, said:“DIFC plays an important role in our global HNW growth strategy. Our expanded DIFC office supports clients and partners across the Middle East region, complementing our established operations in Bermuda, Hong Kong and Singapore.”

Adnan Ladki, currently Head of DIFC and International at Transamerica Life Bermuda, has been appointed Senior Executive Officer of Transamerica Life (DIFC) Limited and joined the company's global Senior Management Team. Ung added:“As our first team member in DIFC, he has helped build our local team. I am grateful for his contributions and confident he will successfully lead our business expansion in the region.”

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Ladki stated:“Since the establishment of our Representative Office, we have assisted in building relationships with brokers, private banks and other partners across the wider region. Our Category 4 licence allows us to move closer to those partners and better support them in serving the evolving needs of HNW and UHNW clients. We plan to double our team in DIFC, which reinforces our long-term commitment to the Middle East as an increasingly important hub for global private wealth.”

Hashtag: #TransamericaLifeBermuda #DIFC #MiddleEast #PrivateWealth #WealthPlanning #LifeInsurance

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About Transamerica Life Bermuda

Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (“Transamerica Life Bermuda”) is a leading insurer specialising in HNW life insurance solutions with extensive experience in underwriting large sum assured and managing complex customer scenarios to support legacy and business planning for HNW individuals and families. We are committed to helping our customers achieve financial security and safeguard their wealth for future generations.

We are part of Aegon, an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to build leading businesses that offer customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, united by one single purpose: Helping people live their best lives.

With a heritage spanning 180 years through Aegon, we have accumulated significant experience and knowledge in global life insurance. Transamerica Life Bermuda is incorporated in Bermuda and has a presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the DIFC. Learn more at .

Transamerica Life (DIFC) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Transamerica Life Bermuda regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and authorised to conduct the Financial Services of 'Advising on Financial Products' and 'Arranging Deals in Investments' in and from the DIFC.

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Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, among them are 327 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies and over 600 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to over 2,000 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: , or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.