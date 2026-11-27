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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

OPEC+ is likely to retain its oil production targets until at least March 2027, with disagreements over members' production capacity and continuing wartime disruption to Middle Eastern exports complicating negotiations ahead of Sunday's ministerial meeting.

Two people familiar with the negotiations indicated that an extension was the most likely outcome of the November 29 meeting, although ministers have yet to reach an agreement. Discussions continue over the findings of an independent assessment intended to establish new production baselines for member countries.

Iraq and Kazakhstan are seeking higher capacity estimates, complicating efforts to secure agreement on allocations for next year. Both countries have an interest in obtaining production limits that better reflect their investment in oilfield development and their ability to increase output.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the capacity assessment would be completed by the end of December. Ministers would examine progress on the review during Sunday's meeting, he said, indicating that negotiations could continue beyond the scheduled gathering.

The assessment is intended to provide a consistent basis for determining how much crude each country can produce sustainably. These calculations are important because production baselines influence the distribution of supply restrictions among members of the alliance.

Preliminary findings put Iraq's production capacity at 4.9 million barrels per day, a figure Baghdad considers inadequate, according to people familiar with the discussions. Kazakhstan has separately sought an upward revision of its assessed capacity.

The disagreements come as oil producers confront a combination of improving global supply, weakening consumption and persistent threats to shipping and energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

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Brent crude futures traded at $96.61 a barrel early on Friday, following a gain of nearly $2 on Thursday. Oil prices were heading towards their first weekly increase in four weeks, supported by concerns over maritime security and potential interruptions to supplies.

Continuing attacks on commercial shipping and energy facilities have complicated the recovery of Gulf exports, despite improvements in production and the availability of crude from alternative suppliers.

The International Energy Agency said in its November oil market assessment that worldwide supplies had overtaken demand for the first time since the outbreak of the Iran war, signalling a significant change in market conditions.

The agency expects global oil consumption to decline by 2.7 million barrels per day this year to 102.3 million barrels per day. Demand is projected to recover by two million barrels per day in 2027.

Energy consultancy Rystad Energy anticipates an average global supply surplus of approximately five million barrels per day next year, even if Gulf production and exports recover only partially. Such an imbalance would represent about 5 per cent of worldwide oil consumption.

Rapidan Energy Group also expects ministers to leave production targets unchanged, citing uncertainty surrounding infrastructure repairs, the duration of hostilities and their implications for exports.

An extension of existing quotas would allow producers additional time to evaluate the recovery of disrupted operations without committing themselves to production levels that could aggravate an emerging supply surplus.

The negotiations carry particular significance following the departure of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC and its wider alliance earlier this year. Abu Dhabi had long sought greater flexibility to utilise its expanded production capacity.

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OPEC+ commissioned independent consultancies DeGolyer and MacNaughton and Shri Chandra Group to assess the sustainable production capabilities of participating countries. The exercise was designed to improve the consistency of calculations underpinning future allocations.

Damage to infrastructure and interruptions to investment projects during the conflict have complicated the assessment, particularly where existing production figures do not accurately reflect potential output under normal operating conditions.

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that worldwide petroleum inventories declined by an average of 1.2 million barrels per day during the third quarter of 2026 but expects stockpiles to begin accumulating during the fourth quarter.

Seven major OPEC+ producers, comprising Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, agreed on November 1 to maintain their September production targets through December.

That agreement assigned Saudi Arabia a December production target of 10.478 million barrels per day, while Russia received an allocation of 9.949 million barrels per day. Iraq's target was established at 4.431 million barrels per day.

The seven countries also reaffirmed their commitment to compliance with the alliance's production agreements and confirmed that they would continue reviewing market conditions monthly.

The broader ministerial gathering on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1300 GMT, with oil ministers participating in four separate meetings covering matters relating to production policy and cooperation among members of the alliance.

Also published on Medium.