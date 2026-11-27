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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

HSBC Holdings Plc is moving finance support functions to selected locations in India, affecting several hundred roles as the banking group accelerates cost reductions and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The London-headquartered lender has informed employees that finance operations will be concentrated in centres including Chennai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, with corresponding functions being discontinued at other locations, including Hyderabad and Pune, according to people familiar with the decision who requested anonymity because the information is confidential.

The restructuring is confined to finance functions within HSBC's global capability centres in India. Affected employees will be offered opportunities and assistance to relocate, although the bank will not provide additional financial incentives for moving. The eventual number of redundancies remains unclear and will depend partly on employees accepting relocation offers.

An HSBC spokesperson confirmed that the bank was reviewing the geographical distribution of its operations as part of organisational simplification. The lender is seeking to combine employee expertise with emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency, customer service and security.

The decision forms part of a broader restructuring overseen by group chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has prioritised reducing organisational complexity, eliminating duplication and deploying technology across the lender's middle-office and back-office operations.

HSBC has been assessing workforce reductions that could eventually affect about 20,000 positions worldwide, equivalent to approximately 10 per cent of its workforce. People familiar with those deliberations have indicated that support functions without direct customer interaction are particularly exposed. The potential reductions have not been announced as a definitive group-wide redundancy programme.

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India occupies a significant position within HSBC's international operating network. The lender employs approximately 47,000 people in the country, with an estimated 42,500 working across its global capability centres, including technology operations. These facilities provide services supporting the bank's businesses across multiple markets.

The finance restructuring does not amount to a withdrawal from Hyderabad or Pune. Both cities remain important locations for HSBC's technology operations. The bank's technology division in India employs more than 23,000 professionals across facilities in Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The consolidation comes as HSBC approaches its revised global cost-saving target. Group chief financial officer Pam Kaur told investors on October 27 that restructuring measures representing $1.9 billion in annualised savings had been implemented, against a target of approximately $2 billion by the end of 2026.

HSBC increased that target in August from its original commitment of $1.5 billion, while maintaining an anticipated restructuring expenditure ceiling of $1.8 billion. The bank has not disclosed the specific financial savings expected from consolidating its finance operations in India.

The restructuring is proceeding alongside stronger earnings. HSBC recorded reported pre-tax profit of $9.6 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 32 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Higher technology investment and inflation contributed to underlying operating expenses, partly offset by organisational savings.

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly important component of the bank's efficiency programme. HSBC appointed David Rice as its first chief AI officer, effective April 1, with responsibility for coordinating the deployment of artificial intelligence across the organisation.

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The bank also broadened the responsibilities of chief technology officer Mario Shamtani to strengthen the infrastructure required for wider adoption of AI applications.

HSBC faces similar operational challenges to other international lenders with substantial support centres in India. Automation is changing requirements for employees responsible for financial reconciliation, document processing, compliance checks, software development and other administrative activities.

Standard Chartered has outlined plans to reduce its support workforce by approximately 8,000 positions over four years, illustrating the employment implications of technology investment across international banking groups.

HSBC has identified more than 50 initiatives to simplify operational processes, some supported by generative artificial intelligence. These encompass customer onboarding, credit assessment, fraud detection, access to information and contact centre operations.

The lender has also pursued technology partnerships to accelerate implementation. Its multi-year agreement with Google Cloud, announced in June, initially concentrates on wealth management services, financial crime prevention and tools assisting employees responsible for customer relationships.

HSBC has maintained that human judgement remains central to its deployment of artificial intelligence, particularly where decisions affect customers and financial risk.

The bank said approximately 45,000 software engineers were using AI-enabled coding assistance as of August. It has also established an AI Academy to help employees acquire skills required for increasingly automated operations.

HSBC generated approximately $1.9 billion in pre-tax profit from its operations in India during 2025, where it describes itself as the largest foreign lender.