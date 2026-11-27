MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Islamic Coin, the cryptocurrency traded under the symbol ISLM, registered a price increase of more than 414% on November 27, although accompanying market data showed no trading volume over 24 hours. The cause of the increase remains unconfirmed.

CoinMarketCap placed the digital asset at $0.003657, valuing its circulating supply at approximately $7.99 million. Subsequent readings from the platform indicated a gain of nearly 478%, while trading volume was marked as unavailable rather than conclusively established at zero.

Separate figures from cryptocurrency data provider CoinGecko indicated that ISLM was trading at $0.003669, with approximately $4,305 in transactions over 24 hours. The discrepancy between the two platforms makes it difficult to establish the precise magnitude of the price movement or the level of buying activity behind it.

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The absence of a confirmed announcement from the project's developers leaves the immediate reason for Friday's price movement unclear. Neither a new exchange listing nor a significant change in the cryptocurrency's underlying technology has been established as the trigger.

Historical pricing data indicates that Islamic Coin had been under considerable selling pressure during November. The cryptocurrency traded above $0.003 on November 17 before losing substantial ground over the following days. Friday's recovery therefore represents a sharp movement from a depressed valuation rather than an advance towards historical highs.

CoinMarketCap records the cryptocurrency's highest historical price at $0.3602 in October 2023. Despite Friday's percentage gain, ISLM remains approximately 99% below that level. CoinGecko records a different historical peak of $0.3033, reflecting further variations between market data providers.

Liquidity remains a significant consideration. CoinGecko identified cryptocurrency exchange KoinBX as one of the principal venues for ISLM trading, recording approximately $3,566 in daily transactions involving the cryptocurrency and the dollar-linked stablecoin Tether.

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The platform's market data also indicated exceptionally wide differences between buying and selling prices for some ISLM trading pairs. Such conditions can make quoted cryptocurrency valuations difficult to realise through actual transactions, particularly when investors attempt to sell substantial holdings.

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Limited liquidity can magnify price movements because relatively small transactions may alter the prevailing market quotation. However, insufficient transaction data prevents a definitive assessment of whether such activity caused Friday's increase. The available figures do not establish evidence of market manipulation or coordinated buying.

Differences in circulating supply estimates have also complicated assessments of Islamic Coin's valuation. CoinMarketCap puts the circulating supply at approximately 2.19 billion tokens, whereas CoinGecko estimates that around 3.74 billion tokens are available in the market.

The latter figure produces a market capitalisation of approximately $13.73 million, considerably above CoinMarketCap's estimate despite both platforms displaying broadly comparable prices.

Islamic Coin has a maximum stipulated supply of 100 billion tokens, against an existing total supply of approximately 18.16 billion. At Friday's quoted price, the theoretical valuation based on the maximum permitted supply stands at approximately $365.7 million.

That figure does not represent capital invested in the cryptocurrency or funds available to investors. It is a calculation based on the prevailing price and the maximum number of tokens that could exist under the project's supply arrangements.

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Islamic Coin operates within the HAQQ blockchain ecosystem, which was established to develop digital financial services consistent with Islamic financial principles. Its developers have been pursuing changes to the ecosystem's economic structure, including introducing a separate cryptocurrency called HAQQ.

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The project's February 27 announcement outlined a mechanism allowing ISLM holders to voluntarily destroy existing tokens in exchange for opportunities to mint HAQQ. The arrangement uses a mathematical pricing curve to determine participation terms as the conversion process progresses.

The mechanism attracted attention during an earlier price recovery in May. However, no direct connection between that initiative and Friday's market movement has been confirmed.

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Islamic Coin has also faced changes in its exchange availability. Indonesia-based cryptocurrency platform Bittime announced that it would discontinue ISLM trading effective July 7, 2026, reversing its decision to introduce the cryptocurrency in September 2024.

The withdrawal is relevant to assessments of the token's accessible trading markets, particularly because cryptocurrency price conversion pages do not necessarily establish whether an exchange continues to support active transactions.

HAQQ's technical documentation describes Islamic Coin as a native digital asset supporting transactions and participation in its blockchain network. The project's Sharia authority has issued an opinion covering the cryptocurrency and its original operating framework.

That approval is confined to the arrangements examined by the authority, with additional financial products and blockchain-based contracts requiring separate consideration before receiving equivalent endorsement.

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AP Crypto News Network