MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain and the Netherlands accounted for more than two-thirds of 32 suspected Iranian-linked hostile operations recorded across Europe since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began in February, according to a study published on Thursday.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) found that Tehran had sustained its overseas operations despite substantial disruption by European security agencies, raising concerns over the effectiveness of existing measures to counter state-sponsored violence and intimidation.

The study identified a marked geographical concentration of hostile activity following the outbreak of military hostilities on February 28. Both Britain and the Netherlands have established Jewish communities and a history of criminal and intelligence networks allegedly associated with Iranian authorities.

Jewish communities have faced a particularly pronounced increase in threats. The proportion of documented Iranian-linked operations directed against Jewish interests rose from 21 per cent before the February strikes to 57 per cent afterwards, indicating a significant change in targeting priorities.

Iranian dissidents, opposition journalists and other prominent critics of Tehran remain vulnerable, although their share of recorded incidents has declined as suspected Iranian operations have extended to American commercial and military interests in Europe.

The findings suggest that successful police interventions have not necessarily translated into a sustained reduction in the threat. Across approximately 80 incidents examined by the institute since 2022, 58 per cent resulted in arrests, compared with 25 per cent of comparable Russian-linked incidents.

Despite those arrests, the institute found that suspected Iranian operations continued at levels broadly consistent with those recorded before the February military offensive, following a sharp increase during March and April.

See also Bitcoin ETFs shed $643 million following Binance breach

Researchers identified the use of criminal intermediaries as an important feature of Iranian overseas operations. European governments have repeatedly expressed concern about intelligence agencies employing organised crime networks to conduct activities outside Iran, complicating investigations into responsibility and state involvement.

British authorities have attributed an incident involving RAF Fairford in September to Iranian involvement. The government said the case demonstrated the continuing willingness of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to conduct hostile activities beyond the country's borders through covert networks.

The Netherlands joined Britain, the United States and other international partners on October 12 in condemning Iranian-linked violence, sabotage, intimidation and cyberattacks. The joint diplomatic statement called attention to threats against Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and American interests.

The statement followed a similar declaration issued by 24 countries in June, which condemned alleged hostile operations involving several branches of Iran's security and intelligence establishment and demanded that Tehran cease such activities.

Iran has not acknowledged responsibility for the European incidents and has rejected allegations surrounding some operations. The European Council on Foreign Relations noted in an assessment published on November 18 that Tehran had characterised certain incidents as fabricated operations intended to implicate Iranian authorities.

The IISS findings come amid broader concerns within European intelligence agencies about the resources required to address foreign interference alongside conventional counterterrorism responsibilities.

Sir Ken McCallum, director general of Britain's domestic intelligence service MI5, disclosed in his annual threat assessment on October 13 that the agency was committing more resources to countering threats from foreign states than it had during the Cold War.

See also Apollo broadens Abu Dhabi partnership through Mubadala Capital stake

The Dutch government has also committed to expanding the operational capabilities of its civilian and military intelligence services. Its coalition agreement identifies stronger intelligence capabilities and international cooperation against organised crime as national security priorities.

The institute examined the possibility of closer cooperation between Iranian and Russian intelligence networks, although researchers found no documented instances of collaboration between the two countries in the operations covered by the study.

Potential cooperation remains one of several developments considered in the institute's assessment of security threats through 2027. Another possibility involves continued criminal activity by intermediaries even if Iranian authorities decide to curtail their direct involvement in physical operations overseas.

The researchers distinguished these scenarios from established findings, presenting them as possible developments rather than confirmed intelligence assessments.

The study also highlighted the difficulties associated with comparing the prevalence of hostile operations across European jurisdictions. Differences in investigative capabilities, public disclosure practices and the availability of information could influence the geographical distribution of documented incidents.

Britain accounted for 35 per cent of the operations identified since 2022, followed by Germany at 12 per cent, France at 10 per cent, Sweden at nine per cent and the Netherlands at eight per cent.

The researchers drew on publicly available information in several European languages and data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data organisation. The findings were cross-referenced against a database maintained by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, with suspected incidents included where researchers considered Iranian involvement a realistic possibility.