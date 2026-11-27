First Snow In Swiss Lowlands Falls On Schedule
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Erster Schnee im Flachland fällt fast exakt nach Fahrplan
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Read more: Erster Schnee im Flachland fällt fast exakt nach Fah
The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) recorded the first day of measurable snowfall of the season on November 25 for both Zurich and Lucerne. A day is classified as such if there is at least one centimetre of fresh snow.
This meant that the snow in Zurich arrived just three days earlier than the long-term average. Statistically speaking, the first measurable snow there falls on November 28. In Lucerne, as well as in Bern and Basel, it usually arrives on December 2; in Neuchâtel on December 4; and in Geneva as late as December 17. The data show the average date in each case: in half of the years, it snows earlier; in the other half, later.More More Glaciers & permafrost Early snowfall after scorching summer poses mountain risks
This content was published on Nov 9, 2026 After a scorching summer in 2026, early snowfall on ground that is still warm increases the risk of avalanches, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research says.Read more: Early snowfall after scorching summer poses mountain
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