Deutsch de Erster Schnee im Flachland fällt fast exakt nach Fahrplan Original Read more: Erster Schnee im Flachland fällt fast exakt nach Fah

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An early winter greeting in the lowlands: this week, snow fell for the first time in many places across the central Swiss plateau. A look at the data from MeteoSwiss shows that Jack Frost has arrived almost exactly on schedule. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: First snow in Swiss lowlands falls on schedule This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 08:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) recorded the first day of measurable snowfall of the season on November 25 for both Zurich and Lucerne. A day is classified as such if there is at least one centimetre of fresh snow.

This meant that the snow in Zurich arrived just three days earlier than the long-term average. Statistically speaking, the first measurable snow there falls on November 28. In Lucerne, as well as in Bern and Basel, it usually arrives on December 2; in Neuchâtel on December 4; and in Geneva as late as December 17. The data show the average date in each case: in half of the years, it snows earlier; in the other half, later.

More More Glaciers & permafrost Early snowfall after scorching summer poses mountain risks

This content was published on Nov 9, 2026 After a scorching summer in 2026, early snowfall on ground that is still warm increases the risk of avalanches, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research says.

Read more: Early snowfall after scorching summer poses mountain