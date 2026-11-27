Swiss Warned Of Purchasing Pitfalls On Black Friday
-
Deutsch
de
Konsumentenschutz warnt vor Kostenfallen am Black Friday
Original
Read more: Konsumentenschutz warnt vor Kostenfallen am Black F
Draw up a shopping list and set a budget:
Promises of big discounts often lead to unplanned, impulse purchases in November. According to the Swiss Consumer Protection Foundation (SKS), the special shopping day is only worthwhile if consumers know exactly what they need in advance. A definitive shopping list combined with a fixed maximum budget provides effective protection against expensive impulse buys.More More Black Friday a 'lose-lose' situation, says Swiss study
This content was published on Nov 13, 2026 An analysis by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute describes this US shopping trend as a 'lose-lose' situation.Read more: Black Friday a 'lose-lose' situation, says Swiss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment