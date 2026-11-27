Deutsch de Konsumentenschutz warnt vor Kostenfallen am Black Friday Original Read more: Konsumentenschutz warnt vor Kostenfallen am Black F

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the run-up to Black Friday, retailers have been enticing shoppers with promises of big discounts. Consumer protection organisations and price comparison websites have tips to help people avoid paying for hidden costs and making the wrong purchases. This content was published on November 27, 2026 - 09:07 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Draw up a shopping list and set a budget:

Promises of big discounts often lead to unplanned, impulse purchases in November. According to the Swiss Consumer Protection Foundation (SKS), the special shopping day is only worthwhile if consumers know exactly what they need in advance. A definitive shopping list combined with a fixed maximum budget provides effective protection against expensive impulse buys.

More More Black Friday a 'lose-lose' situation, says Swiss study

This content was published on Nov 13, 2026 An analysis by the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute describes this US shopping trend as a 'lose-lose' situation.

Read more: Black Friday a 'lose-lose' situation, says Swiss