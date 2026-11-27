MENAFN - ING) Asia Research Highlights of the Week

Australia's CPI surprise keeps RBA on alert, but weak growth signals argue for patience

India: RBI to hike rates 25bp amid persistent inflation

We expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its policy rate by 25bp on Friday, as both headline and core inflation have moved above the central bank's target, strengthening the case for further tightening. While lower fuel prices should ease headline inflation in the months ahead, food remains a key concern in India. It poses upside risks to inflation expectations and keeps underlying price pressures elevated. As a result, core inflation is likely to remain relatively sticky.

Philippines: Headline inflation to ease as fuel prices fall

Philippine CPI inflation should ease further, reflecting sharp declines in fuel prices. Gasoline and diesel have recorded consecutive weekly cuts, with average gasoline prices down around 11% in November versus October, providing meaningful drag on headline inflation. Core inflation, however, is likely to remain relatively sticky, supported by still-firm services costs and underlying domestic demand.

China: Manufacturing to improve but remain in contraction

China published November purchasing managers' index data. We're looking for the manufacturing PMI to rebound to 49.5 in November, up from 49.3, but remain in contraction territory. Industrial production cooled slightly in October. Ideally, we'd see better momentum in November. The non-manufacturing PMI is expected to fare slightly better, coming in at 49.7, stable from October.

Taiwan: Local elections in focus

No significant data releases are expected for Taiwan in the week ahead. However, local elections over the weekend will be the key event to watch. Though these elections may often be driven more by local issues than national politics, they will still serve as a check on relative support for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT).

Korea: Trade strength and inflation in focus

South Korea will release October industrial production data on Monday. The market expects annual growth to accelerate to 14.5% year-on-year, from 1.2% in September. Month-on-month, output is forecast to decline 0.6% after the previous month's 9.0% increase.

November trade data are due on Tuesday. Exports and imports are expected to grow 98.9% and 38.8% YoY, respectively, supported by robust semiconductor and AI-related demand. The trade surplus is forecast to widen to $48.6bn, from a revised $42.7bn in October.

Korea releases November CPI data on Wednesday. The market expects headline inflation to ease to 2.7% YoY, from 2.8% in October. Persistent above-target inflation would support the Bank of Korea's continued tightening bias following its November rate hike.

Japan: Retail sales, IP and capital spending in focus

Japan releases October retail sales and industrial production data on Monday. The market expects retail sales growth to rise to 2.7% YoY, from a revised 2.4% in September. The improvement would suggest that household consumption is recovering gradually, although elevated living costs and higher borrowing costs remain headwinds. Industrial production is expected to rise 2.1% MoM in October, broadly in line with September's 2.0% increase. Year-on-year, the market expects industrial production growth to accelerate to 2.7% from 1.7%, indicating that manufacturing activity remains resilient.

Japan will also release third-quarter capital spending data on Monday. The market expects capital spending growth to accelerate to 4.3% YoY, from 1.6% in the second quarter. The expected pickup would suggest that corporate investment remains resilient despite higher borrowing costs.

Key events in Asia next week