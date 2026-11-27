MENAFN - ING) Bearish dynamics remain contained

Left on their own with the US out on holiday, European rates briefly tested the upside. While the European Central Bank accounts clearly pointed to the ECB's tightening bias – maybe even beyond December – and energy prices also sneaked higher as tensions in the Middle East continue to simmer, a bearish dynamic failed to take hold in the end. What lingers is the uncertainty around the tech narrative.

S&P scheduled to review France after Friday's market close

French bond spreads did manage to tighten over the past session, taking the 10y spread over Bunds below the 150bp threshold.

This seems to defy the risk of S&P lowering the outlook on the stable A+ rating it currently still attaches to France. Given the uncertain political backdrop, further budget slippage over the year and an eroding growth outlook, S&P may have enough reason to do just that. At the same time, it would no longer really come as a surprise. Fitch lowered the outlook of its A+ rating to negative at the end of October in an unscheduled move after having only just reviewed the country in August.

Moreover, markets are already pricing France more like a BBB-rated country. To be fair, much of this is likely an overshoot. In its recent Financial Stability Review, the ECB pointed to the procyclical role of hedge funds in eurozone government bond spread dynamics. At the same time, the lingering threat of a downgrade might create another hurdle for investors looking to return to the French bond market.

Replacing hedge fund demand may come at a costs to gilts

The Bank of England has reiterated its intention to introduce measures to strengthen the gilt repo market, which could negatively impact demand for gilts. Hedge funds have acted as an important marginal buyer over the past year, helping absorb the significant increase in gilt supply. A popular strategy is buying cash gilts and offsetting these positions with shorts in gilt futures, whereby repo markets offer the ability to leverage up such trades. The slight pricing difference between cash gilts and gilt futures can provide attractive returns. But if the repo costs were to rise, the attractiveness of such trades could fall.

In effect, hedge funds offer balance sheet capacity to house gilts, and therefore any headwinds to such trades can add upward pressure to gilt yields. But the impact is more nuanced. Because the gilt positions are hedged through futures, any unwind of the hedge fund positions should be relatively neutral in terms of term premium. We would, however, expect gilts to underperform swaps. The spread between swaps and gilts is strongly linked to the balance sheet costs of holding bonds. If hedge funds decide a trade is no longer attractive due to higher trading costs, then other players with higher balance sheet costs (such as banks) would have to jump in.

Friday's events and market view

We will see preliminary inflation data for November in France and Spain, where headline rates are expected to ease somewhat but remain at elevated levels. The ECB will also publish its consumer survey on expected inflation. ECB officials scheduled to speak are Chief Economist Philip Lane, Vice President Boris Vujčić, Germany's Joachim Nagel and France's Emmanuel Moulin.

In primary markets, Italy will auction 5y and 10y BTPS as well as 8y and 9y CCTeu floaters (in total up to 8bn).