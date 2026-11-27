MENAFN - ING) USD: Stocks rebound doesn't mean broad dollar losses

US markets reopen today for a shortened session, meaning a full return to normal FX liquidity will have to wait until Monday. Still, the risk backdrop is markedly more positive. US equity futures are pointing to a sharp rebound after a strong Thanksgiving session elsewhere, with Nasdaq contracts up 2.8% and S&P 500 futures 1.8% higher. The high-beta Australian dollar, Kiwi dollar and Norwegian krone are leading gains in G10, although the moves remain modest compared with their recent losses. That suggests the forward-looking FX market remains cautious about calling an all-clear on risk sentiment.

The dollar's role in this volatile equity environment remains somewhat ambiguous. The 30-day correlation between the Bloomberg Dollar Index, a broader measure than DXY, and the S&P 500 has fallen to almost zero, after remaining consistently negative until around a month ago. The dovish repricing at the front end of the US curve is a key reason for that shift. At the same time, high US real rates have made precious metals (also timidly rebounding this morning) another casualty of the equity sell-off rather than an escape valve. Combined with sharp losses across EM currencies, this has left the dollar considerably stronger than short-term rate differentials would imply.

Statistically, short-term rates should ultimately reassert themselves as the key anchor for FX beyond near-term noise. The bigger question is whether a stabilisation in risk sentiment allows markets to price some Federal Reserve tightening back into the curve. That would effectively shield the dollar from the usual negative spillover of a risk recovery. The 10bp rise in 2-year USD swap rates since Wednesday's low keeps us cautious about expecting broad near-term weakness in the greenback, even if risk sentiment has further room to recover.

Francesco Pesole

EUR: De Cos shouldn't rock the boat

It was confirmed yesterday that Pablo Hernández de Cos will become the next European Central Bank president. The announcement had little impact on the euro, having been widely expected for some time. De Cos is also unlikely to usher in any radical change at the ECB. While considered a dovish member during his time on the Governing Council, he is now seen primarily as a consensus builder. We doubt markets will draw strong monetary policy conclusions from his appointment for now, particularly as German economist Markus Brunnermeier, who leans hawkish, is reportedly leading the race for the Chief Economist role.

The ongoing recovery in risk sentiment does not offer a clear directional signal for EUR/USD. Rebounding equities are being offset by a recovery in front-end USD swap rates, with the gap versus euro rates narrowing by around 6bp since yesterday. We think a 1.09-1.11 range can continue to dominate into December's central bank meetings.

This morning brings November flash CPI estimates from France and Spain, ahead of Tuesday's eurozone-wide release. October's ECB minutes – published yesterday – confirmed a tightening bias, but policymakers remain uncertain about the dynamics in second-round inflation effects. For now, that should keep the ECB's rhetoric broadly hawkish, with another hike likely in December. Beyond that, however, core inflation will need to accelerate to justify further tightening. S&P reviews France's rating today, which could slightly weigh on the euro late in the session.

Francesco Pesole

SEK: Growth still supports hawkish views

Sweden published robust growth numbers again this morning. Third-quarter GDP rose 0.5% quarter-on-quarter vs consensus' 0.4%. That results in a year-on-year growth of 2.8%. The outlook for next year remains strong, with growth expected to materially outpace the eurozone's.

That underpins market's view that the Riksbank tightening is currently delayed by subdued inflation, but will likely pick up in 2027. We continue to see split probabilities of one or two more hikes. Crucially, the SEK curve should face more limited dovish pressure should energy prices decline, especially compared to the EUR's.

This keeps us fairly optimistic on a recovery for the krona if risk sentiment heads for a recovery. We still think EUR/SEK is due a return to 11.00 over coming months.

Francesco Pesole

CEE: Waiting for direction

The region remains subdued with the US market closed. We observed some stabilisation in the rates market yesterday, in line with our expectations, which was accompanied by a stabilisation in FX. Nevertheless, currencies in the CEE region still appear fragile. The calendar is sparse, much like in previous days. We are looking ahead to next week, specifically Monday's flash estimate from Poland, which could set the next direction. We estimate that inflation will fall from 3.5% to 3.3% year-on-year, supporting no change in rates from the National Bank of Poland in December.

Today, after the close of trading, we will see S&P's sovereign rating review for Hungary. Last Friday, Moody's improved its outlook from negative to stable, and we expect a similar outcome from S&P today. However, the market has likely already priced in this good news, so it is unlikely to be a market mover unless the agency surprises with a positive outlook or an upgrade, though that seems rather improbable at this stage.

We have seen further comments from the National Bank of Hungary emphasising a patient approach to monetary policy, suggesting that the window for a rate cut in December is closing. Following a retest of the 374 level on Wednesday, EUR/HUF retreated slightly below 372 yesterday. The prospect of rates remaining unchanged for an extended period, consistent with our forecast, should support a continued gradual decline in EUR/HUF toward levels below 370.

Frantisek Taborsky