MENAFN - ING) Energy - Middle East risks lift oil prices

ICE Brent extended gains for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, trading above $97/bbl and heading for its first weekly gain this month. Prices remain supported by attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Middle East. The latest disruption involved Saudi Arabia's 400k b/d Jazan refinery, following earlier attacks on the Ras Tanura export hub and Red Sea ports, adding uncertainty around the recovery in regional crude exports.

Attention now turns to Sunday's OPEC+ meeting. The group is expected to consider keeping current production quotas unchanged through January, although some members have been pushing for higher quotas. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco is expected to cut the January Arab Light OSP to Asia, after setting December barrels at a $7/bbl discount to the Oman-Dubai benchmark.

In refined products, inventories moved in opposite directions across the main trading hubs. ARA stocks fell by 280kt WoW to 4.2mt, led by lower gasoil and naphtha inventories. Singapore stocks, meanwhile, increased by 949k barrels to 40.9m barrels, driven by higher light distillate and residual fuel stocks, while middle distillates edged lower.

Metals - Copper rebounds as risk appetite improves

Copper extended its recovery on Friday, with LME prices climbing back above $12,600/t after falling below $11,500/t earlier in the week. The rebound came alongside stronger global equities as risk appetite improved following several volatile sessions.

The move appears to have been amplified by short covering, while the physical market in China remains relatively firm. The Yangshan premium has eased from last week's record levels of $500/t but remains elevated at around $320/t, while the spread between Chinese spot prices and international benchmarks continues to point to a premium for metal in China.

Focus will remain on Chinese demand and inventories, as well as the potential movement of US-held copper back into the global market.

In other metals, zinc prices jumped, with LME 3-month futures gaining more than 3% yesterday after Nyrstar announced plans to suspend zinc production at its Budel smelter in the Netherlands. The 300ktpa facility has been under strategic review since September, with high European energy costs continuing to weigh on smelter margins. The suspension has added to concerns over refined zinc availability, while highlighting the competitive pressures facing European smelters as Chinese production expands.

Gold also moved higher on Friday, recovering further from the 15-month low reached earlier this week as stronger equity markets and a softer US dollar offered some support. Prices climbed above $3,600/oz and are on track for a weekly gain. However, the broader backdrop remains challenging, with expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening keeping pressure on the precious metal.