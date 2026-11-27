MENAFN - ING) Gilt demand increasingly relies on more price-sensitive buyers

The Bank of England's moves to unwind its bond portfolio and persistent government deficits continue to increase the supply of gilts that markets need to absorb. Meanwhile, demand from traditional buyers such as UK pension funds has softened. Gilts must also compete with a growing pool of sovereign debt globally, with expanding US Treasury issuance and financing needs tied to the AI capex boom helping to keep global yields elevated.

Domestic non-bank financials, including asset managers and hedge funds, now account for almost 20% of gilt holdings, up from just 5% in 2022. These investors tend to be much more price-sensitive than other buyers and only step in when yields are deemed attractive. Pension funds used to be important buyers of gilts to match their long-dated liabilities. Their role is shrinking as the sector transitions from defined benefit to defined contribution schemes.

Price-sensitive buyers have had to step in to absorb QT supply Hedge funds are getting paid for balance sheet, not for interest rate risk

Hedge funds have shifted from big sellers to big buyers of gilts, but their strategies appear designed to avoid the associated interest-rate risk. Since quantitative tightening began, hedge funds have begun holding significant long positions in gilts. Most of this exposure can likely be explained by futures-cash basis trades.

Unlike the gilt scarcity we saw during quantitative easing, the gilt market is now flooded with supply. This supply pressure widens the spread between the pricing of futures and cash gilts. A simplified explanation is that cash gilts take up much more balance sheet capacity compared to gilt futures. As a result, many pension funds, banks, and asset managers prefer futures to manage interest rate exposure, even if implied yields are lower. In practice, the difference can be as little as a few basis points.

Hedge funds have shifted from being a seller to a buyer of gilts Source: ING, Bank of England

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Hedge funds face fewer balance sheet or regulatory constraints, allowing them to exploit the pricing difference between cash gilts and gilt futures. The trade is simple: buy cash gilts and short gilt futures. Repo markets offer the leverage to scale this trade, with repo dealers lending cash against gilt collateral. BoE data highlights a parallel increase in futures positions alongside rising repo activity.

The futures-cash basis trade relies on long gilt and short future positions Source: ING">

The catch is that by hedging with short futures positions, hedge funds aren't actually absorbing the gilt market's underlying interest-rate risk.

Instead, the long futures positions are almost entirely held by asset managers, including pension funds. For pension funds, much of this exposure stems from regulatory requirements and the need to match liabilities. But outside the pension and insurance sectors, asset managers are likely to be quite price-sensitive in their futures exposure.

Hedge funds pass the interest rate risk on to other financials

Hedge funds might therefore help to keep gilt spreads versus futures (and swaps) tight by using their balance sheets to absorb gilt supply. But buyers are still needed to absorb the market's underlying duration risk. That leaves us cautious that the term premium embedded in the sterling curve, whether expressed through gilts or swaps, could keep rising as increasing supply tests the market's capacity to absorb it.

Hedge funds have increased their footprint in the eurozone and US too

In the euro area, hedge funds' average net repo borrowing against government bonds stood at around €70 billion this year (c.1% of the government bond market), below the roughly £80 billion recorded in the gilt market (c.3% of the gilt market). The European Central Bank noted a significant unwinding of hedge fund positions in March when the Iran conflict triggered a rise in rate volatility. This also coincided with a significant widening of European government bond (EGB) spreads. Since then, the volatility in EGB spreads has remained elevated, although cause and effect are difficult to pinpoint. In any case, the ECB has recently identified hedge funds' material role in EGB trades as a potential financial stability risk.

The US Treasury futures basis trade has also been a recurring focus of the Federal Reserve's financial stability assessments. The latest estimate suggests the futures basis trade accounts for a total of $830bn of hedge funds' US Treasury positions (also around 3% of the market). Part of the sharp sell-off in US Treasuries in March 2020 has been attributed to the unwinding of basis trades. While the precise impact on yields is difficult to quantify, the substantial growth in these positions since then has increased the potential for financial stability risks.

Headwinds to the basis trade can trigger a sell-off in government bonds

Because hedge funds provide substantial balance-sheet capacity and liquidity to bond markets, unwinding these positions risks putting upward pressure on yields. Other investors are unlikely to step in unless bond valuations become sufficiently attractive. Banks, for example, face high balance sheet costs, and potentially leverage ratio constraints, limiting their appetite. In effect, we would expect gilts to underperform swaps in such a scenario, pushing gilt yields higher.

Leveraged gilt positions that rely on repo markets could face headwinds if system liquidity tightens. Higher repo rates make funding more expensive and could reduce the attractiveness of speculative positions. Higher regulatory haircuts could also force unwinding of leverage as the trade becomes less attractive.

Another risk stems from sharp moves in interest rates. A sudden rise in yields could trigger margin calls on hedge funds' short futures positions, forcing them to liquidate gilt holdings. The dynamics would resemble the 2022 gilt crisis, when an unfunded mini-budget floated by Prime Minister Liz Truss' government triggered market turmoil, widespread margin calls, and forced selling by pension funds.

Since then, the BoE has strengthened liquidity backstops for pension funds, reducing the risk of a repeat episode. Hedge funds, however, have less direct access to such support mechanisms. That said, as it did during the 2022 gilt crisis, the Bank could step in and purchase gilts in the secondary market to prevent a disorderly unwind.

Another complexity is that hedge funds often pursue multiple strategies, so turmoil in other markets could spill over into gilts. If a hedge fund faces losses or margin calls on an unrelated strategy, a derisking of portfolios might also force an unwinding of gilt-related trades.

Increased market volatility could trigger an unwinding of hedge fund positions Source: ING, Bank of England, Macrobond

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The BoE is currently reviewing possible regulation to mitigate the risks surrounding leveraged gilt trades, which could make basis trades less attractive. For example, imposing minimum haircuts on bilateral trades would reduce the leverage hedge funds can obtain. Alternatively, requiring more central clearing in repo markets could help reduce counterparty credit risk. But this could also increase margining costs for hedge funds.