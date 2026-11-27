MENAFN - ING) Domestic demand no longer supports growth

The second estimate of French GDP confirmed the economy's deterioration. GDP contracted 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, compared with the initially reported 0.1% decline. The unrounded data also shows that GDP edged down by 0.02% in the second quarter, although the rounded figure pointed to stagnation.

Following a 0.2% decline in the first quarter, the French economy has therefore contracted for three consecutive quarters. It has technically been in recession since the beginning of the year. Compared with a year earlier, GDP was also down 0.2%.

The downward revision mainly reflected weaker construction investment and softer activity in information and communication services. Looking at the details, household consumption increased by 0.3%, after 0.2% in the second quarter. Government consumption rose at the same pace. But investment contracted sharply again, falling by 0.9% after a 0.5% decline. This reflected the continued downturn in construction and a fall in investment in manufactured goods. Overall, final domestic demand excluding inventories stagnated and made no contribution to growth. Its contribution had initially been estimated at 0.1 percentage points.

The sharp fall in exports was the main reason for the GDP contraction. Exports dropped by 1.6%, after rising by 2.9% in the previous quarter, while imports edged up by 0.1%. Net trade therefore subtracted 0.6 percentage points from growth. Inventories moved in the opposite direction, adding 0.3 percentage points. Without this support, the contraction would have been much deeper.

Growth is likely to reach just 0.1% in 2026

Following this revision, the annual growth carry-over for 2026 stands at only 0.1%. It is very difficult to see domestic demand rebounding strongly enough in the fourth quarter to improve this result. Business and consumer confidence both deteriorated in October and November. A weakening labour market and growing fears of unemployment will keep households cautious. At the same time, weak demand and a lack of visibility will continue to weigh on business investment.

Today's consumption figures do little to change this assessment. Household spending on goods stopped falling in October, but merely stagnated after a 0.9% decline in September. This is not a recovery. Against this backdrop, net trade is probably the only factor that can prevent another GDP contraction in the fourth quarter. After its very poor third-quarter performance, its contribution should at least become less negative.

We therefore expect zero growth in the fourth quarter. This would leave average GDP growth at just 0.1% in 2026, well below the 1.0% we expect for the eurozone.

France will enter 2027 without momentum

The outlook for 2027 remains very gloomy. Salaried employment fell by 94,400 jobs over the past year, a decline of 0.3%. The situation is even worse in the private sector, where 109,000 jobs were lost over the same period, a fall of 0.5%. The weakening labour market will increasingly weigh on household confidence, income and consumption. Financing conditions also remain difficult, while uncertainty over future taxes and public spending is exceptionally high. Both businesses and households are likely to keep postponing some projects.

It is therefore difficult to identify a driver capable of generating a meaningful recovery in domestic demand over the next few quarters. The third-quarter contraction and the likely absence of a fourth-quarter rebound also leave a very weak starting point for 2027. France will enter next year without economic momentum. Even if quarterly growth turns slightly positive again, this will not be enough to produce solid annual growth. We expect GDP to grow by just 0.4% on average in 2027, with risks still tilted to the downside.

Lower inflation is the only good news

The only good news in this very weak outlook is that the risk of an inflationary spiral remains low. Headline inflation remains too high for comfort but fell to 2.9% in November from 3.4% in October. Harmonised inflation, the measure relevant for the European Central Bank, also fell, from 3.7% to 3.2%.

The decline was mainly driven by energy. Energy inflation slowed to 19.2% year-on-year from 24.1% in October, reflecting a marked slowdown in petroleum product prices. Services inflation also declined, from 2.6% to 2.3%, as inflation in accommodation and transport services eased. This confirms that the acceleration seen in October was temporary rather than the beginning of a broader increase in domestic price pressures.

Food inflation edged up from 1.2% to 1.3%, mainly because of fresh fruit and other fresh food products, whose prices rose by 9.4% year-on-year. Prices for other food products were almost unchanged. Manufactured goods prices continued to fall, declining by 0.2% compared with a year earlier.

Underlying inflationary pressures therefore remain much weaker than headline inflation suggests. Weak demand and the deterioration in the labour market are limiting wage pressures and companies' ability to raise prices. In an economy that has virtually ground to a halt, a broad-based resurgence in inflation looks very unlikely.