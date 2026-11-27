MENAFN - KNN India)Exporters in Kolkata are exploring alternative markets, including the UK, New Zealand, the European Union, South Africa, Japan and the Gulf, amid uncertainty over proposed additional US tariffs and rising shipping costs.

Exporters across textiles, jewellery, jute, tea, leather and steel are facing higher freight charges due to shipping disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by The Times of India.

The US Trade Representative's proposal to impose additional tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods has added to their concerns.

Md Zia Nafis, Chairperson of the Council for Leather Exports, Eastern Region, said freight costs had increased by 30-35 per cent in the past two months as ships were forced to take longer routes.

“We are on the lookout for stable markets in the UK, New Zealand and European Union. We are also exploring export possibilities in new destinations, such as Japan,” he told The Times of India.

Nari Kalwani, CMD of Asian Leather Pvt Ltd, said shipping disruptions had caused container shortages, delivery delays and higher costs. She warned that the proposed US tariff could affect Indian goods' price competitiveness and lead to order cancellations and lower margins.

Exporters Look Beyond the US

Bengal recorded merchandise exports worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last financial year, of which approximately Rs 20,000 crore came from the US.

Garments exporter Sanjay Jain said exporters were waiting to see how the Centre negotiates with the US government, while exploring opportunities in the UK and Europe.

Rupa & Co Director Ramesh Agarwal also said the company would look at alternative markets, leveraging free trade agreements with the UK and EU.

Jute exporter and FIEO Eastern Region Chairperson Abhishek Poddar said merchandise exports from Bengal grew 22 per cent between April and October.“Diversifying export destinations will be helpful in bypassing the US tariff heat,” he said.

Steel exporter Arun Kumar Garodia warned that a 25 per cent US tariff could increase cost pressures. GJEPC Chairperson Kirit Bhansali said India's gems and jewellery exports to the US grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.607 billion during April-October, but the proposed tariff could weigh on the sector.

Torero Corporation Managing Director Yashovardhan Gupta said exporters faced a double challenge from higher freight costs and longer transit times, alongside the threat to their price competitiveness in the US market.

(KNN Bureau)

