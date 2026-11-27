MENAFN - KNN India)India's finished steel consumption increased 7.5 per cent year-on-year to 99.4 million tonnes during April-October of FY27, even as the country remained a net importer amid rising overseas supplies, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel.

Finished steel imports rose 28.9 per cent to 4.90 million tonnes, while exports increased 15.5 per cent to 3.98 million tonnes during the seven-month period, as mentioned by ANI.

China was India's largest source of finished steel imports, accounting for 31.6 per cent of total imports at 1.55 million tonnes, followed by South Korea and Japan. The UAE remained the largest export destination, followed by Vietnam and Italy October alone, finished steel imports surged 65.8 per cent year-on-year, while exports declined 32 per cent.

Domestic Production and Steel Prices

Domestic crude steel production increased 2.6 per cent to 99.2 million tonnes during April-October, while finished steel production rose 4.1 per cent to 95.7 million tonnes of alloy steel and stainless steel grew 30.2 per cent and 22.2 per cent, respectively.

Steel prices remained substantially higher year-on-year in November. Hot-rolled coil prices increased 36.4 per cent, cold-rolled coil prices rose 36.9 per cent and TMT bar prices climbed 25.1 per cent.

Green Steel Initiatives

The Ministry said 112 steel producers had received Green Steel Certificates under its Green Steel Initiative by October 2026, with most certified products securing five-star ratings.

Meanwhile, state-owned NMDC has set a target of achieving net-zero operational emissions by 2047 through energy efficiency, renewable energy, fleet electrification, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture technologies.

(KNN Bureau)

