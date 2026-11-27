MENAFN - KNN India)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday concluded pre-budget consultations for the Union Budget 2027-28, which saw participation from more than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and groups.

The consultations, held between November 16 and 26, covered agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, startups, banking, information technology, infrastructure, energy, employment, education, healthcare and other sectors. This year, a separate consultation with youth representatives was also organised.

Among the key suggestions were measures to promote domestic manufacturing of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs, and develop sector-specific artificial intelligence models optimised for locally available hardware to strengthen India's competitiveness in AI.

Stakeholders also recommended programmes to improve cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions, along with targeted support to help rural youth and workers transition to productive non-farm employment and sustainable enterprises.

Participants proposed a nationwide reading movement to ensure that every child can read and understand a newspaper by the end of Grade 5.

Focus on Housing and Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities

In the housing sector, stakeholders highlighted rental housing as an important avenue for expanding affordable housing in urban areas.

They also suggested accelerating the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to support young people transitioning from education to employment and entrepreneurship.

The consultations brought together industry associations, business leaders, domain experts, academics, youth representatives and practitioners. Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and senior officials from the Finance Ministry and other departments also participated.

The recommendations focused on strengthening manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, innovation, employment opportunities, education and social infrastructure.

The government said the consultations are part of its participatory approach to budget-making, allowing stakeholders from different sectors to contribute to the country's development priorities and growth agenda.

(KNN Bureau)

