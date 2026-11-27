MENAFN - KNN India)India's electronics exports are expected to cross USD 60 billion (around Rs 5.5 lakh crore) in the current financial year, driven by strong growth in both mobile and non-mobile electronics, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Electronics exports reached USD 38.4 billion (around Rs 3.54 lakh crore) in the first seven months of FY27, with October recording a strong performance, Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said at the CII Electronics Summit.

Of the total exports, mobile phones accounted for around USD 20 billion, while non-mobile electronics contributed approximately USD 18 billion, Pal said, as mentioned by PTI.

He added that non-mobile electronics exports had already matched the previous financial year's level within the first seven months. "We are confident that this year we are expecting to cross USD 60 billion for sure," he said.

In FY26, India's electronics production crossed USD 116 billion, while exports reached USD 48 billion.

Supply Chain Constraints Emerge

Pal said electronics manufacturing in India was expanding and becoming more diversified, but manufacturers were increasingly facing shortages of both semiconductor and non-semiconductor components.

"It is indicative of the fact that this boom in electronic manufacturing is also travelling to the constraints in the supply chain, not only in silicon or in memory, but also in a lot of other non-silicon components like substrate or a PCB (printed circuit board)," he said.

He added that the government was following a targeted policy to address challenges on the semiconductor front.

(KNN Bureau)

