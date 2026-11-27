Vinenergo Breaks Ground On 126 Mwp Solar Power Project In The Philippines, Advancing Strategic Cooperation With The Department Of Energy
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – VinEnergo has officially broken ground on a 126 MWp solar power plant in Sagay City, Negros Occidental, Philippines. The project marks the first to be implemented under the cooperation framework between VinEnergo and the Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) on the development of renewable energy solutions integrated with energy storage systems, representing a tangible step forward in VinEnergo's commitment to investing in and advancing clean energy in the country.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Lai Thai Binh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the Philippines; Mr. Rafael Leo M. Cueva, Mayor of Sagay City; Mr. Narciso L. Javelosa Jr., Vice Mayor of Sagay City; and representatives of local government authorities.
Previously, VinEnergo and the Philippine Department of Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in developing clean energy sources, laying the foundation for the research and implementation of large-scale energy projects across the country. A key focus of the cooperation is the development of renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems, with a targeted renewable energy capacity of more than 20 GW and the potential to deliver up to 5 GW of baseload power to the Philippine national grid. The 126 MWp Sagay Solar project represents the first concrete step in advancing this cooperation, while paving the way for broader collaboration between VinEnergo and leading energy companies in the Philippines.
The 126 MWp Sagay Solar project is being developed in partnership with SunAsia Energy, a Philippine renewable energy company. The project features the innovative Solar on Stilts solution, which utilizes elevated solar panel structures to maximize space efficiency and optimize land use while generating clean electricity.
The project forms part of a broader 422 MWp portfolio jointly developed by VinEnergo and SunAsia Energy, comprising three projects in Macabebe, Sagay, and Silay. This portfolio underscores VinEnergo's long-term commitment to working with local partners to unlock the Philippines' renewable energy potential and contribute to the country's energy transition.
Commenting on the project, Ms. Sharon S. Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, said: “We welcome VinEnergo's investment in the Philippine energy sector. The 126-megawatt-peak (MWp) Sagay Solar Power Project represents an important addition to the Philippines' growing renewable energy capacity and our continuing efforts to strengthen national energy security. By harnessing our indigenous renewable energy resources, projects such as this help diversify our energy mix, reduce dependence on imported fuels, and lessen our exposure to volatility in international energy markets.”
Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinEnergo, said: “We believe that the energy transition is about more than simply expanding clean power generation; it is about building a sustainable energy system capable of supporting each country's long-term development ambitions. For VinEnergo, the 126 MWp Sagay Solar project holds particular significance as the first concrete step in our strategic cooperation with the Philippine Department of Energy. It demonstrates our commitment to translating strategic cooperation into tangible projects that deliver real value. By bringing together our project development capabilities, technological expertise, and strong partnerships with local stakeholders, VinEnergo aims to make a lasting contribution to strengthening energy security, unlocking the Philippines' renewable energy potential, and shaping a greener, more reliable, and sustainable energy future for the country.”
Looking ahead, VinEnergo plans to further develop a portfolio of power generation projects in the Philippines with a total capacity of up to 5 GWp of baseload power, integrating renewable energy sources with battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support a 24/7 renewable energy model capable of meeting baseload demand. Between 2027 and 2029, the company will progressively advance investment preparations and move eligible projects toward construction and groundbreaking, while continuing to explore new partnership opportunities. These efforts form part of VinEnergo's long-term investment strategy in the Philippines, contributing to national energy security and the country's green transition.
With a long-term development vision and as part of the Vingroup ecosystem, VinEnergo aspires to become a comprehensive green energy investor and developer, delivering clean, reliable, and efficient energy solutions while contributing to the global energy transition.
Hashtag: #VinEnergoAbout VinEnergoAs Vingroup's green energy company, VinEnergo is focused on developing technological and manufacturing capabilities in renewable energy, energy storage, and electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. Through continuous improvements in product standards and the expansion of its project implementation capabilities, VinEnergo aims to become a competitive provider of green energy solutions in international markets.
For more information, please visit:
About SunAsia EnergySUNASIA ENERGY INC. develops renewable energy projects in the Philippines, focusing strongly on solar energy. Since 2013, the company has partnered with local and international organizations to advance solar initiatives nationwide, including the 60 MW solar power project in Toledo, Cebu.
Building on its experience in large-scale solar development, the company expanded into floating solar development, recognizing the potential of water-based solar infrastructure to complement land-based renewable energy projects. Since 2019, SunAsia has operated a floating solar testbed on Laguna Lake, strengthening its technical expertise and gaining insights into the unique engineering and environmental conditions associated with deploying solar technology on water. These efforts support the development of larger projects that contribute to the Philippines' energy security and clean energy objectives
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Lai Thai Binh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the Philippines; Mr. Rafael Leo M. Cueva, Mayor of Sagay City; Mr. Narciso L. Javelosa Jr., Vice Mayor of Sagay City; and representatives of local government authorities.
Previously, VinEnergo and the Philippine Department of Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in developing clean energy sources, laying the foundation for the research and implementation of large-scale energy projects across the country. A key focus of the cooperation is the development of renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems, with a targeted renewable energy capacity of more than 20 GW and the potential to deliver up to 5 GW of baseload power to the Philippine national grid. The 126 MWp Sagay Solar project represents the first concrete step in advancing this cooperation, while paving the way for broader collaboration between VinEnergo and leading energy companies in the Philippines.
The 126 MWp Sagay Solar project is being developed in partnership with SunAsia Energy, a Philippine renewable energy company. The project features the innovative Solar on Stilts solution, which utilizes elevated solar panel structures to maximize space efficiency and optimize land use while generating clean electricity.
The project forms part of a broader 422 MWp portfolio jointly developed by VinEnergo and SunAsia Energy, comprising three projects in Macabebe, Sagay, and Silay. This portfolio underscores VinEnergo's long-term commitment to working with local partners to unlock the Philippines' renewable energy potential and contribute to the country's energy transition.
Commenting on the project, Ms. Sharon S. Garin, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, said: “We welcome VinEnergo's investment in the Philippine energy sector. The 126-megawatt-peak (MWp) Sagay Solar Power Project represents an important addition to the Philippines' growing renewable energy capacity and our continuing efforts to strengthen national energy security. By harnessing our indigenous renewable energy resources, projects such as this help diversify our energy mix, reduce dependence on imported fuels, and lessen our exposure to volatility in international energy markets.”
Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinEnergo, said: “We believe that the energy transition is about more than simply expanding clean power generation; it is about building a sustainable energy system capable of supporting each country's long-term development ambitions. For VinEnergo, the 126 MWp Sagay Solar project holds particular significance as the first concrete step in our strategic cooperation with the Philippine Department of Energy. It demonstrates our commitment to translating strategic cooperation into tangible projects that deliver real value. By bringing together our project development capabilities, technological expertise, and strong partnerships with local stakeholders, VinEnergo aims to make a lasting contribution to strengthening energy security, unlocking the Philippines' renewable energy potential, and shaping a greener, more reliable, and sustainable energy future for the country.”
Looking ahead, VinEnergo plans to further develop a portfolio of power generation projects in the Philippines with a total capacity of up to 5 GWp of baseload power, integrating renewable energy sources with battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support a 24/7 renewable energy model capable of meeting baseload demand. Between 2027 and 2029, the company will progressively advance investment preparations and move eligible projects toward construction and groundbreaking, while continuing to explore new partnership opportunities. These efforts form part of VinEnergo's long-term investment strategy in the Philippines, contributing to national energy security and the country's green transition.
With a long-term development vision and as part of the Vingroup ecosystem, VinEnergo aspires to become a comprehensive green energy investor and developer, delivering clean, reliable, and efficient energy solutions while contributing to the global energy transition.
Hashtag: #VinEnergoAbout VinEnergoAs Vingroup's green energy company, VinEnergo is focused on developing technological and manufacturing capabilities in renewable energy, energy storage, and electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. Through continuous improvements in product standards and the expansion of its project implementation capabilities, VinEnergo aims to become a competitive provider of green energy solutions in international markets.
For more information, please visit:
About SunAsia EnergySUNASIA ENERGY INC. develops renewable energy projects in the Philippines, focusing strongly on solar energy. Since 2013, the company has partnered with local and international organizations to advance solar initiatives nationwide, including the 60 MW solar power project in Toledo, Cebu.
Building on its experience in large-scale solar development, the company expanded into floating solar development, recognizing the potential of water-based solar infrastructure to complement land-based renewable energy projects. Since 2019, SunAsia has operated a floating solar testbed on Laguna Lake, strengthening its technical expertise and gaining insights into the unique engineering and environmental conditions associated with deploying solar technology on water. These efforts support the development of larger projects that contribute to the Philippines' energy security and clean energy objectives
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