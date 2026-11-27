Media Outreach Newswire Named Among Top 10 Marketing Technology Organisations At 2026 Brand & Business Awards In Mainland China
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The accolade recognises the Asia Pacific-founded global newswire's AI innovation that delivers PR Impact for Mainland Chinese enterprises expanding globallyHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – Media OutReach Newswire, the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific and headquartered in Hong Kong, is honoured to be named among the Top 10 Marketing Technology Organisations at the 2026 Brand & Business Excellence in Business Communications Awards held yesterday in Beijing, Mainland China.
Media OutReach Newswire and its AI-enabled press release distribution service was recognised for its excellence in professionalism, ecosystem integration, industry reputation, innovation, and core team capabilities.
Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is on a mission to deliver news releases from Asian corporations and government agencies to the world by reaching real journalists and posting their news releases on real news sites. Over the past years, we have been entrusted by Mainland Chinese companies expanding overseas to build brand credibility and earn brand trust across their target markets in Asia Pacific, ASEAN, Southeast Asia, the USA, Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
MOR AI Advantage: Advancing AI Visibility and AI Citation.
In the age of AI, building trust between people to people, people to machine and machine to machine is key. In addition to reaching journalists, our press release distribution guarantees news posting on real media which forms part of the backbone of AI visibility and AI citation. As the news release is delivered in verbatim format, companies are able to deliver their full key messages on real media across the internet where LLMs seek to discover and cite. In this manner, our service enables our clients to influence AI citation of their company and brands.
We further empower the press release discoverability by LLMs, by innovating on the programming algorithm of the release. In March 2026, Media OutReach Newswire launched JSON-LD Schema Markup to innovate its RSS feed of the press releases to enable search engines and LLMs to discover and interpret the content for AI citation.
Collectively, these two capabilities enhance both Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), enabling brands to influence how large language models (LLMs) cite their news releases and how AI-generated answers and recommendations represent them.
Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, stated:“We are honoured to receive this recognition as one of the Top 10 Marketing Technology Organisations at the 2026 Brand & Business Excellence in Business Communications Awards. I founded this newswire with the objective of building a global press release distribution network that converges the business needs of Mainland Chinese companies and government agencies. As a newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, we possess a clear understanding of the needs of Mainland Chinese companies as they invest in building credibility to earn brand trust with journalists and customers across their target countries.”
Ms Kok further added that the combination of JSON-LD Schema Markup and its verbatim news posting on real media that delivers clients' key messages made it possible for Mainland Chinese companies to influence AI visibility and AI citation globally.
Industry Recognition and Trusted by Leading Chinese Brands
The Brand & Business award adds to Media OutReach Newswire's record of industry recognition and client trust. The company is a two-time recipient of OPPO's Partner of the Year award, having achieved an A-tier rating of over 90% in OPPO's annual vendor evaluation. Founder and CEO Jennifer Kok has also been recognised as a Top Nominee in the Woman Entrepreneur category of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The YearTM 2026 Malaysia awards and as one of Campaign Asia's Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023.
The credibility underlying these recognitions is reflected in Media OutReach Newswire's longstanding relationships with leading enterprises, government agencies and PR firms, including Huawei, OPPO, ZTE, Alibaba, Tencent, China Telecom, and UnionPay, among others. As Chinese corporations expand their brand presence in global markets, the ability to communicate consistently, establish a credible media presence and demonstrate PR impact has become increasingly important. Media OutReach Newswire supports these priorities through its Total PR and Communication Solutions.
Ms Francis Lau, Managing Partner, Greater China at Media OutReach Newswire, said:“We are pleased to receive this award recognition from Brand & Business, which reaffirms our efforts and commitment to the communications industry in Mainland China. At Media OutReach Newswire, we remain committed to continuing to deliver the highest standard of support and results to our clients in the Mainland China market.”
Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #PressRelease #BrandandBusiness #AIVisibility #AICitations #ChinaGoingGlobal #GEO #SEO
About Media OutReach NewswireMedia OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, founded in 2009 as a trusted partner to media, corporations, agencies and governments. As an AI-enabled global newswire, Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with 200,000+ journalists and editors and 70,000+ media titles across 190+ countries and territories. Through targeted press release distribution, direct journalist access and guaranteed posting on credible news sites with domain authority, it helps brands earn media coverage and build visibility and citations in AI search. Every distribution includes multi-format reports with data insights, and its PR Campaign Intelligence measures communications impact over time.
Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, with offices in the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, Media OutReach Newswire's distribution network spans Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
For more information about our services, solutions, and network, please visit
Media OutReach Newswire and its AI-enabled press release distribution service was recognised for its excellence in professionalism, ecosystem integration, industry reputation, innovation, and core team capabilities.
Founded in 2009, Media OutReach Newswire is on a mission to deliver news releases from Asian corporations and government agencies to the world by reaching real journalists and posting their news releases on real news sites. Over the past years, we have been entrusted by Mainland Chinese companies expanding overseas to build brand credibility and earn brand trust across their target markets in Asia Pacific, ASEAN, Southeast Asia, the USA, Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
MOR AI Advantage: Advancing AI Visibility and AI Citation.
In the age of AI, building trust between people to people, people to machine and machine to machine is key. In addition to reaching journalists, our press release distribution guarantees news posting on real media which forms part of the backbone of AI visibility and AI citation. As the news release is delivered in verbatim format, companies are able to deliver their full key messages on real media across the internet where LLMs seek to discover and cite. In this manner, our service enables our clients to influence AI citation of their company and brands.
We further empower the press release discoverability by LLMs, by innovating on the programming algorithm of the release. In March 2026, Media OutReach Newswire launched JSON-LD Schema Markup to innovate its RSS feed of the press releases to enable search engines and LLMs to discover and interpret the content for AI citation.
Collectively, these two capabilities enhance both Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), enabling brands to influence how large language models (LLMs) cite their news releases and how AI-generated answers and recommendations represent them.
Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, stated:“We are honoured to receive this recognition as one of the Top 10 Marketing Technology Organisations at the 2026 Brand & Business Excellence in Business Communications Awards. I founded this newswire with the objective of building a global press release distribution network that converges the business needs of Mainland Chinese companies and government agencies. As a newswire founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, we possess a clear understanding of the needs of Mainland Chinese companies as they invest in building credibility to earn brand trust with journalists and customers across their target countries.”
Ms Kok further added that the combination of JSON-LD Schema Markup and its verbatim news posting on real media that delivers clients' key messages made it possible for Mainland Chinese companies to influence AI visibility and AI citation globally.
Industry Recognition and Trusted by Leading Chinese Brands
The Brand & Business award adds to Media OutReach Newswire's record of industry recognition and client trust. The company is a two-time recipient of OPPO's Partner of the Year award, having achieved an A-tier rating of over 90% in OPPO's annual vendor evaluation. Founder and CEO Jennifer Kok has also been recognised as a Top Nominee in the Woman Entrepreneur category of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The YearTM 2026 Malaysia awards and as one of Campaign Asia's Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023.
The credibility underlying these recognitions is reflected in Media OutReach Newswire's longstanding relationships with leading enterprises, government agencies and PR firms, including Huawei, OPPO, ZTE, Alibaba, Tencent, China Telecom, and UnionPay, among others. As Chinese corporations expand their brand presence in global markets, the ability to communicate consistently, establish a credible media presence and demonstrate PR impact has become increasingly important. Media OutReach Newswire supports these priorities through its Total PR and Communication Solutions.
Ms Francis Lau, Managing Partner, Greater China at Media OutReach Newswire, said:“We are pleased to receive this award recognition from Brand & Business, which reaffirms our efforts and commitment to the communications industry in Mainland China. At Media OutReach Newswire, we remain committed to continuing to deliver the highest standard of support and results to our clients in the Mainland China market.”
Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #PressRelease #BrandandBusiness #AIVisibility #AICitations #ChinaGoingGlobal #GEO #SEO
About Media OutReach NewswireMedia OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, founded in 2009 as a trusted partner to media, corporations, agencies and governments. As an AI-enabled global newswire, Media OutReach Newswire connects brands with 200,000+ journalists and editors and 70,000+ media titles across 190+ countries and territories. Through targeted press release distribution, direct journalist access and guaranteed posting on credible news sites with domain authority, it helps brands earn media coverage and build visibility and citations in AI search. Every distribution includes multi-format reports with data insights, and its PR Campaign Intelligence measures communications impact over time.
Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, with offices in the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, Media OutReach Newswire's distribution network spans Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
For more information about our services, solutions, and network, please visit
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