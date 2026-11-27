Global Leaders To Explore How Mediation Can Advance Peace And Prosperity At Iomed Forum 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Developing a global mediation ecosystem where mediation is a natural and trusted choice for disputes resolutionHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – As the international community's demand for peaceful, efficient and cooperation-oriented dispute resolution continues to grow, the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), the world's first treaty-based intergovernmental organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation, will host the inaugural edition of its signature event IOMed Forum, on 8 December 2026 at the HKJC Auditorium, Hong Kong Palace Museum, under the theme“ Mediation for Peace and Prosperity - The New Frontier“.
The Forum will bring together government officials, business leaders, mediators, legal professionals, and scholars from around the world. Prof. Teresa CHENG, Secretary ‐ General of IOMed, will co-host the opening ceremony together with representatives of IOMed Contracting States, and jointly explore new directions for the development of mediation. The Hon John KC LEE, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will attend the closing ceremony, demonstrating the HKSAR Government's firm support for the development of IOMed, and Hong Kong's status as an“Global Capital of Mediation”.
Promoting Mediation for Peace and Prosperity In an increasingly complex and evolving international environment, international communities require more flexible and cost-effective dispute resolution mechanisms. As a time-honored yet underused means of dispute resolution, mediation offers an amicable, effective and flexible means for parties to preserve relationships and pursue mutually-beneficial outcomes. Through insights of esteemed speakers and two distinguished panels, the inaugural IOMed Forum will explore how to reinvigorate and promote the use of mediation, and boost the development of a global mediation ecosystem in which mediation is not an afterthought but a natural and trusted choice.
Bringing Together Global Perspectives The Forum will feature keynote speeches by Judge XUE Hanqin, Member of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), alongside voices from IOMed member States, especially the Global South.
The Forum will focus on two key topics shaping the future of international mediation. The“Mediation for Peace” panel will focus on mediation in the State-to-State context, with insights from incumbent and former UN officials, while the“Mediation for Prosperity” panel will centre on investor-State mediation, particularly from the State perspective, and international commercial disputes. Drawing on the rich experience of renowned mediators, legal practitioners, international bodies and potential users, the discussions will examine practical approaches to resolve disputes through mediation and contribute to peace and prosperity.
The Forum has received the support of international and local organizations from the legal and dispute resolution community, as well as support of government agencies, including the Asian Academy of International Law, the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization, the AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, the eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre, the Global SDGs Leadership Center, the Hong Kong Bar Association, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, The Law Society of Hong Kong, and the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center. Their support underscores the growing recognition across the international and regional legal community of mediation as an effective, cooperative and forward-looking mechanism for resolving disputes, while advancing the development of a global mediation ecosystem.
From Vision to Practice As the world's first treaty-based, intergovernmental organization dedicated exclusively to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through mediation, IOMed fills an institutional gap in the international dispute resolution architecture. Since commencing operations in October 2025, IOMed has worked on multiple cases and achieved more than two successful settlements, including its first international maritime dispute involving parties from China, a Contracting State of IOMed, and Singapore, a non-signatory State, and another case concerning a major infrastructure project in Malaysia.
To date, the number of Signatory and Acceding States to the IOMed Convention has increased to 49, while the number of Contracting States has reached 20. Vietnam's recent signing of the IOMed Convention, further underscores that mediation, as a peaceful, amicable and cooperative means of resolving international disputes, is gaining wide recognition across the international community. With its expanding membership, proven mediation practice and growing international partnerships, IOMed lays a solid foundation for a global mediation ecosystem.
Legal practitioners, business leaders, potential parties and interested participants are cordially invited to attend the inaugural IOMed Forum. Five CPD Points have been accredited by The Law Society of Hong Kong for in person participation in the forum. Those interested may register via the link below: .
Click HERE for high resolution photo.
For IOMed's latest updates, key developments, and upcoming initiatives, please click here to view the e-flyer or visit and follow our official social media channels below.
Hashtag: #IoMedAbout IOMedThe International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) is the world's first treaty-based, intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. It will be a key mechanism to apply mediation as a peaceful means to settle international disputes enshrined in the UN Charter with a view to win-win cooperation between the parties and is of great importance to improving global governance and promoting world peace and the stability of the international order.
Initiated jointly by 19 countries including China, IOMed is an international public good on the rule of law contributed by developing countries. It provides mediation services for inter-State disputes, disputes between a State and a national of another State, and international commercial disputes submitted by mutual consent. Leveraging the unique advantages of mediation as a more flexible, cost-effective, convenient and well-implemented means, it offers a new option to all countries for party-owned and efficient resolution of international disputes.
The Forum will bring together government officials, business leaders, mediators, legal professionals, and scholars from around the world. Prof. Teresa CHENG, Secretary ‐ General of IOMed, will co-host the opening ceremony together with representatives of IOMed Contracting States, and jointly explore new directions for the development of mediation. The Hon John KC LEE, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will attend the closing ceremony, demonstrating the HKSAR Government's firm support for the development of IOMed, and Hong Kong's status as an“Global Capital of Mediation”.
Promoting Mediation for Peace and Prosperity In an increasingly complex and evolving international environment, international communities require more flexible and cost-effective dispute resolution mechanisms. As a time-honored yet underused means of dispute resolution, mediation offers an amicable, effective and flexible means for parties to preserve relationships and pursue mutually-beneficial outcomes. Through insights of esteemed speakers and two distinguished panels, the inaugural IOMed Forum will explore how to reinvigorate and promote the use of mediation, and boost the development of a global mediation ecosystem in which mediation is not an afterthought but a natural and trusted choice.
Bringing Together Global Perspectives The Forum will feature keynote speeches by Judge XUE Hanqin, Member of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Ms. Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), alongside voices from IOMed member States, especially the Global South.
The Forum will focus on two key topics shaping the future of international mediation. The“Mediation for Peace” panel will focus on mediation in the State-to-State context, with insights from incumbent and former UN officials, while the“Mediation for Prosperity” panel will centre on investor-State mediation, particularly from the State perspective, and international commercial disputes. Drawing on the rich experience of renowned mediators, legal practitioners, international bodies and potential users, the discussions will examine practical approaches to resolve disputes through mediation and contribute to peace and prosperity.
The Forum has received the support of international and local organizations from the legal and dispute resolution community, as well as support of government agencies, including the Asian Academy of International Law, the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization, the AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, the eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre, the Global SDGs Leadership Center, the Hong Kong Bar Association, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, The Law Society of Hong Kong, and the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center. Their support underscores the growing recognition across the international and regional legal community of mediation as an effective, cooperative and forward-looking mechanism for resolving disputes, while advancing the development of a global mediation ecosystem.
From Vision to Practice As the world's first treaty-based, intergovernmental organization dedicated exclusively to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through mediation, IOMed fills an institutional gap in the international dispute resolution architecture. Since commencing operations in October 2025, IOMed has worked on multiple cases and achieved more than two successful settlements, including its first international maritime dispute involving parties from China, a Contracting State of IOMed, and Singapore, a non-signatory State, and another case concerning a major infrastructure project in Malaysia.
To date, the number of Signatory and Acceding States to the IOMed Convention has increased to 49, while the number of Contracting States has reached 20. Vietnam's recent signing of the IOMed Convention, further underscores that mediation, as a peaceful, amicable and cooperative means of resolving international disputes, is gaining wide recognition across the international community. With its expanding membership, proven mediation practice and growing international partnerships, IOMed lays a solid foundation for a global mediation ecosystem.
Legal practitioners, business leaders, potential parties and interested participants are cordially invited to attend the inaugural IOMed Forum. Five CPD Points have been accredited by The Law Society of Hong Kong for in person participation in the forum. Those interested may register via the link below: .
Click HERE for high resolution photo.
For IOMed's latest updates, key developments, and upcoming initiatives, please click here to view the e-flyer or visit and follow our official social media channels below.
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Hashtag: #IoMedAbout IOMedThe International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) is the world's first treaty-based, intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. It will be a key mechanism to apply mediation as a peaceful means to settle international disputes enshrined in the UN Charter with a view to win-win cooperation between the parties and is of great importance to improving global governance and promoting world peace and the stability of the international order.
Initiated jointly by 19 countries including China, IOMed is an international public good on the rule of law contributed by developing countries. It provides mediation services for inter-State disputes, disputes between a State and a national of another State, and international commercial disputes submitted by mutual consent. Leveraging the unique advantages of mediation as a more flexible, cost-effective, convenient and well-implemented means, it offers a new option to all countries for party-owned and efficient resolution of international disputes.
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