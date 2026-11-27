MENAFN - ValueWalk) U.S. home prices rose 2.1% year over year in September 2026, but 3.7% consumer inflation kept prices falling in real terms for a 16th consecutive month, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in its September Case-Shiller release on November 24, 2026.

The 2.1% annual gain in the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index matched August's increase, and it was the fifth straight month of national price gains. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the index rose 0.2% from August. Adjusted for inflation, however, the national index fell 1.1% year over year.

“Nominal home prices remain resilient, but inflation is once again widening the gap between nominal and real housing returns,” said Rebecca Kaufman, associate director of commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices.“Consumer prices rose 3.7% year over year in September, accelerating from 3.4% in August, marking the 16th consecutive month in which U.S. home prices declined in real terms.”

Composites split, but all three indexes sit at nominal highs

The 10-City Composite rose 3.5% year over year, down from 3.6% in August, while the 20-City Composite gained 2.6%, in line with the prior month. Adjusted for inflation, the 20-City Composite's annual change was minus 0.7%. All three indexes currently sit at their all-time nominal highs.

The gap between headline and inflation-adjusted readings runs through the monthly figures too. Unadjusted, the National and 10-City Composite indexes fell 0.3% and 0.5% month over month, respectively; both rose 0.2% after seasonal adjustment. Kaufman said the contrast suggests a normal fall slowdown rather than a broad deterioration in home prices.

Regional divide keeps widening

Chicago led all metros for the sixth consecutive month with a 6.9% annual gain, followed by New York at 5.8% and Miami at 4.6%. Seattle was the weakest for a fourth straight month at minus 1.9%, with Denver at minus 1.0% and Dallas at minus 0.9%. S&P Dow Jones Indices put the spread between the strongest and weakest markets at nearly 9 percentage points.

Kaufman also flagged Miami's climb into the top three, a reversal from its comparatively weak performance in 2025 after placing fourth among the 20 cities in July and August. No valid September update for the Detroit index will be provided because of transaction delays at the Wayne County recording office.