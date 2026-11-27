MENAFN - ValueWalk) A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Huawei Technologies and three of its subsidiaries on 10 of 12 criminal counts on November 24, 2026, ending a nearly three-month trial.

The Justice Department said the guilty counts include bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act over Iran sanctions, and conspiracy to steal US trade secrets. The jury deliberated about four days. It acquitted Huawei on the other two charges, racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The Justice Department's case

Prosecutors argued Huawei hid its Iran business behind a front company called Skycom while telling banks it had no such operations, preserving access to US dollar clearing. Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva said“For over two decades, Huawei built its global empire on a foundation of fraud, theft, and deception.”

The evidence the jury accepted included Huawei engineers referring to Cisco source code, which the DOJ called the company's“crown jewel,” spelled backwards as“ocsic” in internal notes, and a Huawei employee carrying a part of T-Mobile's touchscreen-testing robot, Tappy, out of a controlled laboratory in a backpack. US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said Huawei stole from T-Mobile, Cisco, the semiconductor storage company CNEX and the antenna maker Quintel.

What Huawei actually faces

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2027. The Justice Department said Huawei faces potential fines, forfeiture and restitution, and estimates reported by the Associated Press put the possible penalties in the billions of dollars. The closest comparator is ZTE, which paid $900 million in 2017 for selling to Iran plus a further $1.4 billion penalty to lift a US business ban.

The practical reach of any penalty is limited by how little US business Huawei has left. The company has been barred from the American market since 2019, when it was added to the Commerce Department's Entity List and the FCC's Covered List, and Google stopped certifying its services on new Huawei devices. US carriers have already spent billions replacing Huawei network equipment, and a 2025 FCC investigation is examining whether Huawei, ZTE and China Telecom are circumventing those restrictions.

Huawei rejected the verdicts. In its own statement, the company welcomed the racketeering acquittal and said,“We believe the government's remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit.” It added that the five trade-secret disputes cited by prosecutors were civil matters resolved over two decades with no finding of willful misappropriation. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing“firmly opposes the U.S. suppression and containment of Chinese companies.”

Huawei has said it plans to appeal. The Justice Department has not disclosed what penalties it will seek.