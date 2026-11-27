MENAFN - ValueWalk) Bit Digital (BTBT) sold 29,825 Ether for about $50 million and repaid half of its secured borrowing from Galaxy Digital, the company disclosed in a November 25 SEC filing, as The Block reported.

The sale ran from November 15 to November 23 at an average price of $1,676 per ETH, the filing states. The proceeds covered a $50 million principal repayment on the Galaxy facility, cutting the balance in half. The remaining $50 million is collateralized by 69,089 LsETH pledged to Galaxy.

What the Galaxy facility was for

The Galaxy facility was set up in May to fund $100 million of bridge financing to a subsidiary of WhiteFiber, Bit Digital's majority-owned, New York-based AI infrastructure and high-performance computing business. The company said it expects the bridge loan to be fully repaid in the second quarter of 2027 and is cutting its secured borrowing exposure in the meantime.

WhiteFiber recently secured a $300 million project finance facility for its NC-1 data center, Bit Digital said, including a $100 million delayed-draw tranche that remains subject to specified conditions. Bit Digital is not the first crypto treasury company to sell holdings: CoinShares sold all of its treasury ETH to fund a share buyback.

Bit Digital still held about 134,532 ETH, valued near $222 million, as of November 23, of which 36,811 ETH is natively staked and earning rewards, the company said.

Market reaction

BTBT shares fell about 5.5% in pre-market trading on November 25, the day of the filing. The stock had already dropped roughly 5% after a third-quarter revenue miss in mid-November. CEO Sam Tabar said in the release,“We remain confident in Ethereum's long-term role in digital finance and in WhiteFiber's opportunity in AI infrastructure.” He had previously told The Block that secured debt could destroy Ethereum treasury companies in a bear market.