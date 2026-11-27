MENAFN - ValueWalk) Lottomatica shareholders approved the all-share merger absorbing Spain's Cirsa Enterprises with 99.99% of votes cast in favour at an extraordinary meeting in Italy on November 23, 2026, the company said in a press release reporting the meeting results.

The same day, Lottomatica's ordinary meeting voted to enlarge the board from 11 to 13 directors and appoint Michele Rabà and Miguel García Gómez, both designated by LHMC Midco, the Blackstone-controlled holding company that holds 74.232% of Cirsa's share capital. That resolution passed with 94.51% of votes cast in favour. Rabà is Blackstone's Head of European Private Equity and García Gómez is a Managing Director in Blackstone's Private Equity Group.

A share option scheme running from 2027 to 2029, which can draw on as much as 3.5% of the group's capital, drew the weakest backing of the day at 63.89%. Investors also set a ceiling of €1,980,000 a year, plus expenses, on gross pay for the board.

LHMC's backing means Blackstone funds will become the combined group's largest shareholder with about 24% of the company. Under the common merger plan the two boards signed on October 8, 2026, Lottomatica will allot 0.668 new shares for each Cirsa share. The deal was first announced on September 2, 2026, the day Lottomatica's shares fell 9.6%; Reuters valued the transaction at €2.8bn. The companies say the combination would create a group with pro forma adjusted EBITDA of roughly €2 billion, the second-largest listed gambling operator by that measure behind Flutter. The merged company will be based in Rome, keep the Lottomatica name and be listed in both Milan and Spain, with Guglielmo Angelozzi as chairman and chief executive.

Cirsa's own shareholders vote on the merger at an extraordinary meeting in Terrassa on November 30, 2026, with a second call set for December 1. Any Cirsa investor who votes no can exit at €13.20 a share in cash, minus distributions already paid. If those exits add up to more than 5% of Cirsa's capital, the deal falls away unless that condition is waived. Lottomatica said completion is“currently expected in the second quarter of 2027”.

Completion remains subject to antitrust clearance, foreign direct investment authorisations, clearance under the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation, gaming approvals where required, the expiry of Lottomatica creditors' opposition period and the listing of Lottomatica shares on the Spanish exchanges. The merger plan carries a long-stop date of December 10, 2027.

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