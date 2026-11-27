MENAFN - USA Art News) German painteris set to present his first solo U.S. museum exhibition, opening onat the. The show will feature his distinctive landscape paintings, which blend romanticism with elements of irony and personal reflection.

Kunath, 52, described his Los Angeles studio scene last month, noting the“sunny, 90 degrees, I'm looking at a very blue sky, and I see little hummingbirds.” This imagery mirrors the luminous landscapes he creates, which depict lush forests, snow-capped peaks, and open roads at dusk. These works often include solitary figures and handwritten texts like“I tried to make it last” or“Maybe I'm the only one for me,” intensifying their emotional impact.

Addressing the question of sincerity in his art, Kunath stated,“I wholeheartedly believe in this moment when I create a sunset, and really there's no irony by creating it, but I'm also, by quoting and putting text to it, I'm almost stepping out of it. I reference the work itself, and I poke holes in the very meaning of it.”

The artist, who was born in Chemnitz, Germany, not far from where Caspar David Friedrich worked in Dresden, draws inspiration from diverse interests, including yacht rock. He quoted the late 18th-century German poet Novalis to explain his process, saying,“I romanticize something when I give the commonplace a higher meaning, the known the dignity of the unknown, and the finite the appearance of the infinite.”

For the Miami exhibition, Kunath has transported a section of his studio, which he refers to as“the panic room, or the install room, or the yellow room, because I have yellow carpet.” This space is filled with small paintings, ephemera, and papers containing quotes intended for his artworks. A digital project, developed with the arts agency DMINTI, will also be part of the show, combining footage of rural Germany and Los Angeles. Visitors will be able to type messages that will appear in Kunath's handwriting over these moving images. Kunath expressed his desire to“give up authorship and give it to someone else,” adding,“I really want only to share emotions, to share this. I want to draw you in at all times.”

Source: Artnet News