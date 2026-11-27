MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mohamed El Orabi affirmed that the discussions between Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi represent an important cornerstone for supporting regional de-escalation efforts and containing rising tensions in the region, while also strengthening bilateral relations across various fields.

Speaking to QNA, El Orabi explained that the Qatari-Egyptian summit came within the framework of enhancing coordination and joint cooperation between the leaderships of the two countries, in light of the pivotal role played by Qatar and Egypt at the current stage in efforts to ease tensions threatening regional stability. He noted that the current regional situation is experiencing considerable turmoil, particularly amid unprecedented attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, underscoring the importance of intensifying consultations among Arab countries.

He added that continued consultations between the leaderships of the two countries on various regional issues are clearly reflected in the growing momentum of ongoing communications and meetings between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Badr Abdelatty. He stressed that there is considerable international and regional interest in the Qatari-Egyptian role in strengthening efforts to de-escalate tensions during the current period.

In this regard, the Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs said that Qatar has assumed a prominent role, internationally recognised, in mediation and active diplomacy aimed at easing tensions in various parts of the world, both within and beyond the region, emphasising that Qatar's diplomatic role and Egypt's regional weight could constitute an important and decisive factor at the present stage. He stressed that complementarity between the two countries is of paramount importance and was demonstrated by the successful mediation efforts that led to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

El Orabi added that Qatar and Egypt possess the capabilities necessary to exert an effective influence on current developments. He also noted that relations between the two countries have had a positive trajectory in recent times, encompassing various fields and extending beyond political consultations to include economic and investment cooperation.

The Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs described relations between Qatar and Egypt as a model to be emulated, particularly given the pressing need for solidarity, cooperation, and accelerated development of Arab relations.