MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Dar Alkutub Al Qatariya, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, is participating in Skeek Al Doha, a new cultural tourism experience connecting five heritage destinations through a walkable route in the heart of historic Doha.

The Library's participation in Skeek Al Doha features a dynamic and evolving programme that enables the public to explore various aspects of the cultural landscape through events and activities targeting different age groups.

The programme highlights Qatar's literary and intellectual heritage, connecting memories, heritage, as well as stories and ideas preserved across generations, bringing together knowledge, creativity, and contemporary experiences.

Dar Alkutub Al Qatariya will be exhibiting rare books and manuscripts, along with a selected set of books. Moreover, it will introduce visitors to Arabic calligraphy and stories from Qatar's history.

The programme will also feature creative workshops, paper crafts, miniature traditional dhow-making activities, live demonstrations of traditional printing, in addition to reading and literary programmes.

The Library will offer workshops specifically designed for children and lectures, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with diverse educational content.