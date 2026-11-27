Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met yesterday at his office with Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica to the State of Qatar Marcelo Roldán Soma. During the meeting, the two sides discussed several matters of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas related to municipal affairs.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.