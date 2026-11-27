MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced yesterday the gradual acceptance of the national payment card“Himyan” in the Sultanate of Oman, further expanding its use across the GCC as the bank steps up efforts to develop digital payment systems and strengthen regional cooperation in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy.

The expansion allows“Himyan” cardholders to make purchases and cash withdrawals at supported points of sale and ATMs in Oman, in accordance with high security and protection standards, QCB said in a statement.

The move builds on the existing acceptance of the“Himyan” card in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, further expanding its use across the GCC and giving cardholders additional payment options when traveling between member countries.

QCB said the initiative reflects its continued efforts to develop the national payment ecosystem, strengthen regional integration in payment systems and provide secure and efficient payment solutions in support of the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy.