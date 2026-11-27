MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended the week down 0.42%, losing 42.610 points from the previous week's close to settle at 10,020 points.

Six sectors weighed on the market. Insurance recorded the steepest loss, falling 1.9%, followed by transport, which dropped 1.29%. Telecom bucked the trend, gaining 1%.

Financial analyst Mubarak Al Tamimi told QNA that the QSE's performance this week was marked by relative stability, despite lower liquidity. He noted that the index's sideways movement reflects anticipation and caution among investors, who are awaiting fresh catalysts to revive trading activity in the coming period.

He explained that the general index is moving within a sideways range, and that the relatively stable weekly decline is a reassuring sign of market resilience and an absence of strong selling pressure.

He added that a near-term break above the 10,205-point level would be a positive technical signal, potentially paving the way for a rise toward 10,487 points, followed by a target of 10,719 points. He stressed the importance of monitoring liquidity and trading volumes to gauge the strength of any upward move. Investors are currently in a“wait-and-see” phase as they assess market trends and the factors influencing stock performance, he said, explaining that lower liquidity does not necessarily signal a lack of confidence; it may instead reflect a decision to postpone certain investments until the future direction of the index becomes clearer.

The analyst anticipates an influx of new liquidity in the coming period, driven by buying and selling activity, the restructuring of investment positions, or shifts in foreign portfolios, particularly in light of the periodic review of the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes. This process is expected to involve portfolio rebalancing and capital flows into listed stocks.

He pointed out that attractive prices and reasonable entry points for a number of listed stocks could draw in investors, especially those with a medium- to long-term horizon, while they await improved liquidity and a revival in trading activity.

He emphasized that the near-term outlook depends on the index's ability to break through key resistance levels, alongside a recovery in investment liquidity. He suggested that the market's resilience at current levels, combined with investment opportunities at favorable prices, could pave the way for better performance and stronger investor confidence in the coming weeks.